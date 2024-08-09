One of the best Diablo 4 Season 5 uniques is back in action after it was temporarily disabled due to a colossal experience gain snafu. The Diablo 4 Umbracrux, an essential component to some of the best builds in the Blizzard RPG, was quickly disabled early into the new D4 season when it transpired that players were able to get huge XP gains quickly using its unique Shade Totem, netting dozens of levels at once.

If you’ve been playing a Rogue in the new Diablo 4 season, as I have, there’s a good chance you’ve had your eye on The Umbracrux. A unique one-handed dagger, its signature ability places down a Shade Totem that will replicate any damage it takes to surrounding enemies. As such, it’s core to some of the strongest Diablo 4 builds in Season 5 of the RPG, allowing you to dramatically amplify your damage output when positioned correctly.

Unfortunately, that’s not all it was amplifying. Players quickly began to notice that, when killing certain bosses with the totem active, they were gaining astronomical levels of experience. In one such example, a player defeating Nilcar in the Kor Dragan stronghold jumps from level 29 to level 63. In another, a player fighting Ank’ton in the new Infernal Hordes mode leaps from halfway through level 89 up to the level 100 cap. You can see the glitch in action below, courtesy of Rob ‘Rob2628.’

As such, Blizzard temporarily disabled the weapon’s power. Having now resolved the issue, community manager Adam Fletcher confirms that a Diablo 4 hotfix has rolled out to reinstate The Umbracrux to its intended potency. That’ll come as a relief to anyone looking to hone their best Diablo 4 Rogue builds and push into the later tiers of The Pit and Infernal Hordes.

The hotfix also addresses two other notable issues. The first was an edge case where rerolling a greater affix on an item could cause it to receive an unlimited number of tempering chances, effectively allowing you to bypass the usual restrictions and endlessly fish for the best stats possible. This has now been addressed and should no longer be possible, although tempering remains – at Blizzard’s own acknowledgement – one of the strongest ways to improve your power level.

The second change resolves a problem where Varshan’s Malignant Altar wasn’t disappearing, which would prevent him from being able to be resummoned. The ability to call in the endgame bosses multiple times in succession without rerolling the whole dungeon is one of the most welcome new features in Season 5, so this fix will no doubt come as a relief to those hunting down items from Varshan’s loot pool.

Season 5 has proven to be a lot of fun so far, as we wind up towards the Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred release date. But if you’re feeling like something a little different, here are the best games like Diablo to occupy your time instead.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.