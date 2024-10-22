If you’ve been grinding away in Diablo 4, it’s just got even easier. With both Vessel of Hatred and Season of Hatred Rising now in full swing, that push for the best endgame loot and gear is upon us. Blizzard has already been buffing plenty of drops, but another hotfix has landed that smooths over the rough edges of the eternal grind. That’s right, Rawhide, Iron Chunks, and even Seething Opal rewards have all been increased across the board.

Even after patch 2.0.3, Blizzard has been making some huge changes to Diablo 4. We’re positively drowning in item drop buffs, which is never a bad thing – getting more resources for doing the same thing you were before is a simple, welcome change. So, if you’ve not got a lot of time in the day, or find yourself periodically coming back to the RPG when it feels right, these newest changes are for you.

According to Blizzard, your acquisition rate for Rawhide and Iron Chunks has increased. The former will help you upgrade armor at the blacksmith, while the latter does the same for weapons and jewelry. Another Diablo 4 hotfix already upped the drop rates for other crafting materials used in potions, so it’s clear that Blizzard is trying to cut down on the time you spend farming. If you’re a more casual player, higher acquisition rates are undoubtedly a good thing. Less time grinding for resources to upgrade gear means more time actually playing the game.

That’s not all from the hotfix – you now get increased material gains from Seething Opal rewards. You get Seething Opals by bringing down Realmwalkers and jumping through their portals into dungeons, then using the new item to increase the frequency of specific drops. Another hotfix already increased Diablo 4 Seething Opal rewards, but now Blizzard has done it again.

Since Vessel of Hatred dropped, Blizzard has made a point of increasing drop rates across the board. In fact, a Forgotten Souls hotfix arrived very recently, so you’re now guaranteed to find these items on dungeon bosses, lair bosses in Torment tiers, and even Whsiper caches.

If you’re deep in Vessel of Hatred and want some help, our breakdown of the best Diablo 4 builds will get you to the top. We’ve also looked at all the new Diablo 4 mercenaries, if you want to utilize the new mechanic.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.