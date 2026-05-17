Get Diablo 4 and seven other games for under $2 each with Humble Choice this month

There's nothing quite like brutally killing hordes of demons and receiving an explosion of legendary loot in return. Diablo 4 nails the formula, creating one of the best RPGs for action-loving fanatics like me, while also delivering a much more cinematic story than previous entries. With years of updates, two expansions, and plenty of improvements across the board, it remains one of my favorite time-wasters, and it's available alongside seven other games this May as part of the Humble Choice subscription from Humble Bundle. That works out as less than $2 each, for reference.

I've been covering Humble's bundles and its monthly selection of Choice games for over a year now, but I've been buying them far longer than that. This might be one of the best I've seen - Diablo 4 is still a gem, one that's never dropped below $22 on Steam, so you can imagine my eyes widening at the fact that it's under 10% of the price it usually is with Humble Choice. In fact, I'm almost tempted to buy another copy because it's so cheap.

Set 50 years after Diablo 3's Reaper of Souls expansion, you play as 'the Wanderer', a custom character who can be one of five playable classes, as you take on the forces of Lillith, who has been awakened by cultists. Diablo 4 has one of the more interesting and involved narratives in the franchise, but it still plays second to the absolutely brilliant demon-slaying, loot-collecting gameplay.

Even after the main campaign - which will take you roughly 25 hours to complete - you're still just past the tutorial. Diablo 4's main sticking point isn't the plot, but rather, constantly upgrading your build and finetuning it to perfection. Once you've done that, you go back and create another character with a different class, and start all over. There's a good reason I've spent 60 hours in the game (and those are rookie numbers compared to most).

Diablo 4 is one of the best Humble Choice games I've seen in recent memory, so that alone makes it worth paying for a month's subscription - since it's only $14.99 / £11.49 (cheaper than Steam's lowest price). You can subscribe to Humble Bundle's service here, and you can even cancel later on if you don't want to get next month's games. Each title is yours to keep. Speaking of, you also get the following games:

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Crysis 3 Remastered

Heroes of Hammerwatch II

Nordhold

Rogue Waters

Cubic Odyssey

Mini Settlers

Hopefully, I'll see you in Sanctuary for my next Diablo 4 playthrough. I'd definitely recommend a Necromancer build first, as I love summoning hordes of undead creatures to swarm my unfortunate enemies - and I'm sure you'll love it, too.