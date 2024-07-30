Every Diablo 4 season has introduced changes that have altered what the core proposition of the game is. Some of these have been huge, such as in Season 4 with the crafting overhaul, and others have been more modest. Overall the seasonal model is helping propel Diablo 4 into the future by introducing new content and revamping features that require changes, and Season 5 is going to include one of the biggest additions seen so far. And, what’s more, it’s going to be permanent.

Seasons in Diablo 4 aren’t intended to provide momentary diversions; Blizzard is instead playing the long game with the action RPG. If you take a brief look at what’s coming in Season 5 you would be forgiven for thinking that the lead feature – the wave-based roguelike Infernal Hordes mode – is just a sideshow, something added once and then forgotten when the upcoming Vessel of Hatred DLC hits. That’s not how it’s going to work, promises associate game designer Antonio Watson and lead game producer Timothy Ismay.

“Infernal Hordes is not just around for Season 5,” Ismay confirms. “This is now part of the whole experience of Diablo 4 as part of the endgame loop. So I think you’re absolutely going to see it iterated on in the future.” Yes, that means you’ll be able to hop into hell and take on waves of demonic foes for spicy loot rewards for the foreseeable future.

That said, it’s unlikely that Infernal Hordes will receive the same huge amount of attention in the future as it is getting with the launch of the next season. “I can’t say it’s likely to be the focus of a season again like it is for Season 5,” Ismay says. “This is the big thing we’re adding to the game but it is probable that, in the future, we’ll assess how players are engaging with it and see [what] adjustments that we think should be made to make it stay up to date with everything else we’re putting into the game.”

Hopefully this promise to keep Infernal Hordes fresh will see the mode’s loot rewards get updated along with any other potential future gameplay tweaks. As the meta shifts and new loot gets added with DLC or future seasonal changes, it feels important in order for Infernal Hordes to stay relevant that it continues to drop gear that remains useful.

For its part, Blizzard recognizes that, when adding a mode like this to the game, it has to do so with care and attention – especially when it’s a permanent feature that will require future updates. “I don’t think we could half-ass or just completely forget about Infernal Hordes,” Watson laughs. “I think people would definitely let us know.”

If you’d like to get more of a lowdown about what’s incoming for the game, you can catch the Diablo 4 Season 5 developer update on Thursday August 1 at 11am PDT / 2pm EDT / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST over on the official YouTube and Twitch channels. You’ll be able to try out Infernal Hordes for yourself very soon, with the Diablo 4 Season 5 start date coming on Tuesday August 6.

