Ahead of Vessel of Hatred, Diablo 4 is now cheaper than ever

Diablo 4 was one of the best games of 2023, packing the impactful combat the series is known for, alongside arguably the strongest story in the franchise. Since then, it’s gone on to have five great seasons and counting as we near the Vessel of Hatred expansion. All in all, you get a lot of bang for your buck. So, what’s better than getting Diablo 4 for its lowest price ever on Steam right now?

Diablo 4 is an RPG through and through. You’ll begin by creating your character and selecting one of the many wholly unique Diablo 4 classes, before being kicked out into the suitably haunting open world. The introduction does a great job of setting the dark tone of the entire adventure, and it only gets better from here.

The story is surprisingly very strong for a game about endlessly slaying monsters to grind for better gear. Even if you only play the main story, you’ll be satisfied, though there are sidequests, seasonal content, and, of course, lots of repeatable content. Check out our Diablo 4 review to find out more.

Even better than that, Diablo 4 is also an excellent multiplayer game. You can enjoy the entire campaign, side content, dungeons, and more in up to four-player co-op, including cross-play features. Is it incredibly chaotic at times? Yes. Is it also a ton of fun? Yes, it is.

With the Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred release date fast approaching, there’s no better time to jump in. This expansion adds a new class, a new region and storyline, mercenaries, a party finder, and more.

Diablo 4 is currently available at a 40% discount on Steam, taking it to its lowest price ever. You can pick it up for $29.99 / £25.19 right here before the promotion ends on Monday September 2. There is also a free trial for Diablo 4 available on Steam, which comes to an end on Tuesday, August 7.

So, pick it up and you’ll have one of the best co-op games out there. If you’re anything like us, you’ll inevitably spend hundreds of hours just trying to make the best Diablo 4 builds each season.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.