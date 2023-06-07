Diablo 4 meets the Nvidia RTX 4080 in this ghoulish GeForce giveaway

The gates to hell opened yesterday, with Diablo 4 Standard Edition players flocking to Sanctuary to get their hands on some legendary loot. Blizzard has gone hard on the promo, with Megan Fox of all people doing the rounds yesterday on social media to drum up excitement for the game. Now, it’s ramped things up a notch by preparing to give away an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 with a custom Diablo 4 backplate.

As well as, y’know, the game itself, the Diablo 4 release date has brought with it a deluge of Diablo 4-themed merch, including Diablo 4 gaming chairs. But possibly the most unique yet is their latest sweepstake: an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 which boasts a custom Diablo 4 backplate design. My favorite is the one featuring an archer firing arrows mid-jump at an array of spooky skeletons. Just what Inarius had in mind.

All you’ve got to do to enter is like Nvidia’s Tweet and comment ‘#DiabloRTX’. Seems pretty simple! Of course, there’s a litany of terms and conditions Nvidia pithily term ‘Legal Hell’ which might be worth checking out.

If you’re not gonna hang your hopes on winning this custom RTX 4080, you might want to check the Diablo 4 system requirements to make sure your current GPU’s up to the task of rendering Sanctuary in the demonic detail it deserves. And take a peek at the best Diablo 4 settings guide to give your rig the best chance at reaching a beastly frame rate.