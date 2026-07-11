New Diablo 4 patch notes make Mythics easier to get, so hold your turn-ins for now

Blizzard has dropped new Diablo 4 patch notes for Season 14, and while there are some welcome changes in here, there are several notable issues that get no mention. Given that we'll be two weeks into the new season by the time the patch hits, it's a relatively light offering. With that said, there are still enough reasons to look forward to the update, which arrives this coming Tuesday. Take particular note of what's in store, because you'll probably want to hold off on handing in your seasonal rep until then.

The biggest adjustments to watch for are increased rewards across seasonal and endgame activities, which will help you to get your hands on more loot - including the elusive Mythic Uniques in particular. These have been a particular point of frustration with the latest Diablo 4 season because, despite Blizzard enabling the potential for any Unique in the RPG to appear as a Mythic (and sporting bonus stats to match), they're extremely rare to come by.

Once Diablo 4 patch 3.1.1 is deployed, you'll be guaranteed a Pandemonium Fragment (used to craft Mythics) every time you turn in Glints of Hope, the repeatable reward earned by filling up the seasonal reputation bar after completing its other quests. There's a good chance you'll already have some of these to your name, so hold off on cracking them open until Tuesday if you want the best payout. You'll also get up to two Pandemonium Fragments for defeating the Corrupted Reaper, with the prize based on your Torment level.

Blizzard is also cutting the number of Pandemonium Fragments needed to use the 'upgrade to Mythic' option at the Horadric Cube from five to four. That's nice, but it doesn't solve one of the biggest issues with the mechanic, which is that it's not an upgrade of the item you put in at all. Instead, it's a randomly rolled Mythic Unique in the same slot. Given that you're only allowed to use a single crafted Mythic in your build at a time (a restriction that includes the ultra-rare 'Iconic Mythics' made with Resplendent Sparks), this feels overly punitive.

It's not changing yet, however, so you're still going to have to find 'naturally' dropped Mythic Uniques to complete the rest of your character's shopping list. The good news is that these should also be easier to come by, as Blizzard has fixed an issue "preventing certain sources of Uniques from dropping as Mythic, including Lair Bosses." My sincere apologies to streamer 'Wudijo,' who farmed 2,000 of those earlier in the week in an ultimately fruitless attempt to get his hands on some Iconic Mythics.

The chance of Mythic drops being an Iconic Mythic has also been raised, which should give you a better chance of finding one. Additionally, one of them - El'Druin, Sword of Justice - was missing from the Blacksmith's Mythic Unique Cache pool, and has now been included. Small nudges, and we aren't given any indication of exactly how far the loot knob has been turned, but any move in the right direction helps.

Elsewhere, the seasonal reputation board can now be found in Temis, which is helpful given that it's both Lord of Hatred's hub city and the mainstay for D4's new War Plans-centric endgame. Similarly welcome is that Deathtoll Chambers (spawned by Season 14's Realmwalkers) will now guarantee at least one Superior Lair Key at high Torment tiers, ensuring they're actually worth the short time they take to complete.

Outside of a few bug fixes, there are no real class balance changes to speak of in the patch. I'm not too crushed by this - I'm generally of the belief that fiddling too much with anything beyond the most egregious imbalances midway through a season, whether through buffs or nerfs, just leaves your players frustrated. Given how dramatically Barbarian is dominating while the likes of the Warlock struggle, however, I am a little surprised we didn't see any notable nudges at all.

Diablo 4 patch 3.1.1 goes live on Tuesday July 14, 2026. Keep those Glints of Hope reputation rewards saved up until then, and consider holding off on attempting to roll Mythic Uniques at the Horadric Cube until the cost comes down. Despite my complaints, I've actually still had a relatively good time with this season, although I suspect that's partly because I didn't get to spend as long with the previous one, so it all still feels relatively fresh. Hopefully the new Mythic system gets a fresh shakeup when the Season 15 PTR arrives.