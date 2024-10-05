Blizzard has made some last-minute adjustments to its latest Diablo 4 patch notes ahead of the Vessel of Hatred launch. The new Diablo 4 DLC is set to arrive in just a few days, and many players are likely already deep in the process of considering which class and build they want to play first when the expansion lands. If you’re pondering, be sure to take note of these adjustments, as they target tempering bonuses that were causing abilities to hit twice, which may affect the potential potency of associated skills.

Our Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred review has arrived ahead of the expansion’s launch on Monday October 7 and Tuesday October 8 (depending upon your timezone). Suffice to say, Lauren was supremely impressed by the latest evolution of the RPG, which builds on Blizzard’s past year of work improving the base game. Among those changes has been the introduction of crafting systems such as tempering, which allows you to hammer powerful bonuses onto your weapons and gear.

As spotted by Wowhead, a small round of adjustments to the Diablo 4 patch notes adjusts some of these tempering recipes. In particular, the focus appears to have been the removal of ‘chance to cast twice’ bonuses in favor of ‘chance to deal double damage’ bonuses. While that seems negligible on paper, it may dramatically alter the mathematics if you’re using effects that apply on hit. In some cases, bonuses have been swapped between recipes also, or additional ones added.

Adjusted Diablo 4 patch notes – Monday October 7, 2024

I’ve double-checked the current iteration of the Diablo 4 patch notes for Monday October 7 against their original incarnation – here are the changes to watch out for:

Barbarian

Weapon Augments (weapon recipe) ‘+% chance for Mighty Throw to hit twice’ is now ‘=% chance for Mighty Throw to deal double damage’

(weapon recipe) Wasteland Augments (utility recipe) Renamed to Wasteland Innovation

(utility recipe) Sandstorm Augments (weapon recipe) Renamed to Wasteland Augments

(weapon recipe) Demolition Finesse (offensive recipe) ‘+% damage while Iron Maelstrom is active’ replaced by ‘+% damage when swapping weapons’

(offensive recipe)

Necromancer

Shadow Augments – Execution (weapon recipe) ‘+% chance for Sever projectiles to cast twice’ is now ‘+% chance for Sever projectiles to deal double damage’

(weapon recipe)

Rogue

Agile Augments (weapon recipe) ‘+% chance for Flurry to hit twice’ is now ‘+% chance for Flurry to deal double damage’ ‘+% chance for Dance of Knives projectiles to cas twice’ is now ‘+% chance for ‘Dance of Knives to deal double damage’

(weapon recipe) Assassin Augments (weapon recipe) ‘+% chance for Blade Shift to deal double damage’ replaced by ‘+% chance for Rain of Arrows to deal double damage’

(weapon recipe) Warped Augments (weapon recipe) Renamed to Cutthroat Augments ‘+% chance for Rain of Arrows waves to cast twice’ replaced by ‘+% chance for Blade Shift to deal double damage’

(weapon recipe)

Sorcerer

Pyromancy Augments – Fiery (weapon recipe) Added ‘+% chance for Inferno to deal double damage’

(weapon recipe) Frozen Augments – Frozen (weapon recipe) Renamed to Frost Augments – Frozen

(weapon recipe) Conjuration Augments (weapon recipe) Added ‘+% chance for Lightning Spear to deal double damage’

(weapon recipe)

