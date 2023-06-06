Diablo 4’s hardest challenge has been disabled

Diablo 4’s final boss for level 100 players has been disabled by Blizzard, as the RPG game’s ‘Pinnacle Challenge’ is meant to test everything you know about Diablo 4, from builds to strategies. Now that early access is over and the full Diablo 4 release date is here, you’ll want to make sure you’re ready for this challenge when it re-emerges.

The Diablo 4 pinnacle boss, which is the current final level 100 challenge for the entire game, has been disabled by Blizzard, but the team says in a post that it should be back up soon – if you want to get ready for when the challenge returns, be sure to check out the best Diablo 4 builds.

“The level 100 pinnacle challenge encounter has been temporarily disabled as we work to resolve a few items related to this encounter,” Blizzard says. “We will update the community once this has been re-enabled.”

While we won’t be spoiling the final endgame boss of Diablo 4 in the text here, you can see streamer Max ‘wudijo’ attempt to take them on below.

With the first level 100 Diablo 4 player already here as well, it stands to reason that some of us are going to start coming up against the pinnacle boss fight in the coming days. We don’t know exactly how long it’ll be disabled, but Blizzard is working hard on getting it back up and running as soon as possible.

