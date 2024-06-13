The Diablo 4 Season 4 midseason patch notes are already on the way, as Blizzard prepares for its grand Season 5 reveal and a new public test. After a rocky last season, now feels like a good time to be a Diablo player. The huge Loot Reborn overhaul has given progression the shot in the arm it needs, pets have just arrived to make our adventures in Sanctuary vastly more pleasant, and we’re already looking forward to the first DLC and the reveal of the next class set to join the RPG.

Community manager Adam Fletcher delivers an update on the state of Diablo 4 and the current update schedule, following the reveal of the Diablo 4 DLC class and surprise addition of pets that collect gold and materials for you (as well as being simply adorable). There’s a lot more to look forward to in the Blizzard RPG’s immediate future, however, as the developer turns its attention to a midseason update and what’s coming in the next Diablo 4 season.

The Diablo 4 1.4.3 patch notes are set to be revealed this Friday, June 14, with the update arriving in-game next week. This will be the big Season 4 midseason update, which Fletcher says will include “a ton of significant updates to the game related to class balance and more.”

Originally the midseason update was set to launch later, following a planned Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR, but Blizzard determined that this would be confusing, as the PTR will include “some of the changes coming with the midseason update” and the team “didn’t want to create any type of whiplash as players go from finishing the PTR back to Season 4.”

We can look forward to another PTR for Season 5, then – certainly good news after the success of the Season 4 test. As for when we’ll actually see the season, we won’t have to wait long there either. A Season 5 PTR Campfire Chat is set for Friday June 21, and will give us our first look at what’s coming next season.

Following that, the reveal of the Spiritborn is set for Thursday July 18, so we’ll be waiting a little longer to get a better look at these “apex predators built for the jungle,” which are the new addition to the roster of Diablo 4 classes set to join with the Vessel of Hatred DLC.

“As you can see, there is a ton going on in the world of Sanctuary,” Fletcher concludes. “We look forward to sharing more in the upcoming weeks and will have more information on Season 5 PTR including stream times and more next week.”

We’ll be sure to keep you up to date on everything about Vessel of Hatred, too – keep an eye on our Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred release date guide for all the latest details. If you’ve had your fill of Season 4 for the time being but still can’t escape your lust for loot, check out the best games like Diablo for plenty more places to grind.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.