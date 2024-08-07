Steam player numbers can never give the full story for a game’s success, especially when said game is spread out across several different platforms. Diablo 4, for example, isn’t just on PC – and even on our platform of choice it’s got a few different versions, including Blizzard’s own Battle.net launcher. In these cases, what Steam player numbers can do is give an indication of how well something’s doing – and with the recent launch of Season 5 it looks like Diablo 4 is doing very well indeed.

Though not hitting its all-time highs on the platform, player numbers for Diablo 4 have shot up over the last few days. Before the launch of Season 5, the action RPG was regularly seeing days of sub-3,000 players online at any time. While those are still very respectable numbers, they do feel a little short of what a big name title like this should be achieving. Now, following the start of the new season, that’s shot up to a 24-hour peak of around 26,000 – an 866% increase.

It’s easy to see why players are flocking back to Diablo 4 to take part in this season. Despite it not offering any massive overhauls to core systems, there’s still a big hook that comes in the form of the roguelike Infernal Hordes mode. Though some parts of the game’s community have met this season with more of a shrug than overwhelming applause, this repeatable mode seems to be going down very well with fans.

It also helps that this is the last season before the first DLC and expansion for the game, Vessel of Hatred. As a result of the Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred release date coming in only a couple of months, this season feels like the last chance to play the base game as well as the start of the build-up to the next big thing.

Either way, Season 5 is soaring on Steam right now and at the time of writing, there’s no indication of a major downturn just yet. Diablo 4 Season 5 is out now and you can get the full lowdown of what to expect over here.

