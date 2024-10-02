There are a lot of expectations surrounding the new Diablo 4 expansion, Vessel of Hatred. It, along with the game’s new season and general 2.0 update, will either give the classic action RPG game series the makeover many of its players want or see it continue to present some of the same issues it’s faced on and off since launch. Today, through a pre-launch Vessel of Hatred livestream from Diablo creator Blizzard, the studio detailed many of the changes set to come to the game next week, with tweaked Torment World Tier difficulty standing out among those discussed as one of the most promising new features.

Diablo 4‘s quickly approaching updates look to offer a lot to dig into for fans of the horror RPG game. While the paid Vessel of Hatred DLC continues the base game’s story, introducing the new Spiritborn class and a fresh endgame dungeon, all players will be able to check out a host of changes and new features with the beginning of Season 6, now confirmed to be titled Season of Hatred Rising.

During today’s campfire chat, the team at Blizzard highlighted how Diablo 4’s most dedicated players will be able to challenge themselves further thanks to alterations made by the studio after monitoring the 2.0 revamp’s recent PTR. The biggest reflection of this comes with an update to the Torment World Tier. Noting that players were getting into Torment 4 more easily than the studio desires, Blizzard described how Torment 4 should be “aspirational content” meant mostly for experimenting with buildcrafting the toughest possible characters, while making all Torment content available in Torment 1.

Along with a change that will make it possible to jump straight into any difficulty level, including Penitent, with a level one character, the team’s goal is to make each World Tier and the increase in difficulty within Torment easier for players to feel from 2.0 forward.

More details on Season of Hatred Rising are available through the archived Vessel of Hatred pre-launch livestream in the video below or by heading right here.

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred and Season 6, Season of Hatred Rising, launch on October 7 or 8, 2024, depending on player timezone. The DLC is also available to pre-load on Battle.net right here.

With the expansion fast approaching, now’s also a good time to prepare with our look at the top Diablo 4 classes and Diablo 4 builds.

