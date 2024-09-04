Things are definitely about to change for Diablo 4. The first DLC is on the horizon and the next big update for the game is ready for testing with the release of the Public Test Realm. As always with a PTR, it contains a few details that Blizzard probably didn’t want to announce just yet. The biggest thing found so far is the name and theme of Diablo 4 Season 6, with a few pieces of information that give clues to what the future holds for the game.

It appears that the next Diablo 4 season will be titled Season of Hatred, a not-too-surprising name given the incoming Vessel of Hatred DLC. Presumably this season for the RPG will focus on fighting Primeval Mephisto, the Lord of Hatred, and his minions. There’s no firm details about what shape this fight will take just yet, but three themed seasonal features players will get to experience have been revealed.

The first of these refers to the kind of monsters players will encounter. The description reads that “creatures twisted by the ichor of Mephisto’s hatred” will be lurking out there in the world. This may mean that enemies already found in Diablo 4 will be upgraded and changed after coming into contact with Mephisto, or it may indicate his minions previously found in Diablo 2 may be returning. Either way, it looks like Mephisto’s armies will be on the march very soon.

The rest of the seasonal description covers the return of Realmwalkers. Diablo 3 players will remember these giant monsters who were found in the Battlefields of Eternity during Act V, part of the Reaper of Souls expansion. Each of these colossal creatures bears a portal on its back and by slaying them, they become accessible. In Season 6, these dimensional rifts are termed Hell Portals (because, of course) and by popping into one and exploring what lies beyond, players will be able to return with hefty buffs to enhance their adventures.

There aren’t any further details about the Season of Hatred just yet, but with the PTR currently running and the Diablo 4 season 6 release date incoming, we can expect to see more information coming shortly. One thing we’re definitely hoping for is more details on the suspected cow level, something that’s already been somewhat teased.

Season of Hatred for Diablo 4 will launch on Tuesday October 8, alongside the Vessel of Hatred DLC. If you’d like to learn more about what to expect, you can head over to the official Diablo 4 blog to get the lowdown on the next major update.

