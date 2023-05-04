Diablo 4’s biggest unknown is about to get some answers

Diablo 4 is almost here and one question looms larger than Lilith over the demonic Blizzard RPG game: how will Diablo 4 microtransactions, cosmetics, and the battle pass work? It looks like we’re finally about to get some answers to those questions, as the game’s developer announces an in-depth developer livestream covering the game’s seasonal model and what we can expect from paid add-ons when the Diablo 4 release date arrives.

“On June 6, Diablo 4 will launch, and your quest to combat the darkness suffocating Sanctuary begins. Thwarting Lilith’s diabolical plan is imperative for the survival of humanity, but what can you expect to experience once the curtain closes on the main questline and seasons begin?”

That’s the question posed in a blog from Blizzard detailing an upcoming developer livestream on May 10 that will feature Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson alongside associate game director Joseph Piepiora, product management director Kegan Clark, and community manager Adam Fletcher.

There’s certainly plenty to go over. On the one hand, the seasonal model is perhaps Diablo’s defining facet; that communal reset each season, as players all start fresh and aim to be the first to achieve big milestones, or simply enjoy the seasonal theme and events, is one of the most fun parts of each game. Diablo 3 season 28 has been perhaps its most fun yet, which bodes well for the future of Diablo 4.

On the other side of things, the shadow cast by Diablo Immortal’s free-to-play microtransaction model and all its corresponding controversies around third-party sellers and misleading legendary crest designs is a big one. Product manager Clark has previously stated that Diablo 4’s cosmetics shop and battle pass will not provide “any pay-for-power options,” and that “the best-looking cosmetics aren’t exclusive to the shop.”

Diablo 4 developer livestream date and time

The next Diablo 4 developer livestream date and time is May 10 at 11am PDT / 2pm EDT / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST (5am AET on May 11). Blizzard says that viewers can expect to find out specifics on “how Diablo 4’s seasons, cosmetics, and the completely optional battle pass will work.” Fletcher adds on Twitter that “we won’t dive into specifics on season one yet. We will cover that post launch.”

Diablo 4 season one is set to start a little while after the game’s launch, to give players a chance to enjoy the campaign at their own pace and also avoid giving any time advantage to players who have early access from purchasing a premium edition of the game. Fletcher also confirms that, aside from this early access period, all other items purchased in-game or as part of the Diablo 4 deluxe and ultimate editions will carry across platforms as part of the game’s cross-save functionality.

Ensure you meet the Diablo 4 system requirements so you aren’t left feeling short-changed when the game arrives. You’ll also want to brush up on the Diablo 4 classes and decide which one catches your eye first, and maybe also find out how Diablo 4 Steam Deck compatibility is looking for any potential portable grinding.