You’ll only be able to unlock “30-40%” of the Diablo 4 skill tree on a single character

Diablo 4 is still quite some time away, and Blizzard is still ironing out many of the details of how the mechanics will work come launch. Diablo 4 will force you to make tough decisions about your build, and you might need more than a single character to fully explore a single class – you’ll be able to unlock a fraction of items on the Diablo 4 skill tree by the endgame.

“Players will not be able to acquire every Skill Tree node,” Blizzard points out in a new dev update blog. “We’re currently aiming for 30~40% of the nodes filled in for endgame, so that players can have very distinct, and different ways they build out their character.”

Skills and talents have been revamped since we last saw them. Now the skill tree is divided into two sections – it’s literally a tree, so you’ll find active skills in the branches and passive upgrades on the roots, with separate skill points and passive points to spend in each section. The skill section will get you access to both active skills and upgrades for those skills, while the passive buffs get you more general character upgrades.

Blizzard also wants to make classes pretty distinct from each other, and plan for each class to have its own unique mechanic. The sorceress, for example, currently has an enchantment system, which will let you slot normally active skills into passive enchantment slots for unique bonuses. If you use meteor as an enchantment, you’ll no longer be able to actively cast it, but you’ll get meteors sporadically dropping on enemies instead.

The Diablo 4 release date is not “soon – not even Blizzard soon”, but for now you can follow that link for a big breakdown of what’s been taking so long.