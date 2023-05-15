Diablo 4 Ashava has been soloed, again

The Diablo 4 Ashava boss has once again been defeated by a lone warrior, who took to the Diablo 4 beta on both veteran and hardcore modes to topple The Pestilent at a mere level 20. If you’ve been playing the Blizzard RPG game, and trying to beat the Diablo 4 Ashava battle in a group of 12, you’re probably feeling a little exhausted, thanks to her one-hit kill attacks and the fact she’s officially five levels higher than you. Nevertheless, the toughest boss in the Diablo 4 server slam can be beaten by a single, determined player.

Equipped with the best Diablo 4 Rogue build, YouTuber and streamer ‘Wudijo’ wades into The Crucible, the Diablo 4 beta’s toughest area, designed for players at level 25. Now, in the original beta, it was possible to reach 25, but in the latest server slam, the level cap is 20, meaning Wudijo is already five levels below Ashava.

Add to that the fact Wudijo is playing on the highest possible difficulty, veteran, and also on hardcore meaning, meaning that if they die, it’s permadeath, and all is lost. Oh, and they’re also on world tier 2, again, the highest possible during the latest beta. If you ever want to try this yourself, make sure you’re an expert on Diablo 4 classes.

So, it’s the hardest difficulty, in the hardest world, with a five-level deficit, and with permadeath activated. Did we forget to mention that Ashava is designed to be fought by up to 12 players, and that she has a move called ‘plow back’ which can kill you in a single hit? Oh, and there’s also a 15-minute time limit, so it’s not like you can just sit at the back and try to pick her off with exploit-y ranged attacks.

During its Developer Endgame Livestream, before the latest beta, Blizzard addressed Wudijo directly, telling the streamer “we expect you to solo it.” Wudijo also previously beat Ashava solo during the first Diablo 4 beta, but back then, the level cap was 25, meaning this time around, things are much, much toughr.

Nevertheless, after an absolutely gruelling battle, and with only one minute left on the clock, the YouTuber topples Ashava on their own You can see the whole, unbelievable brawl below.

On the one hand, we can take heart – no matter how much grief we get from Ashava, ultimately, she’s vulnerable and defeatable, even in the most extreme circumstances. On the other hand, it’s hard not to feel like we’ll never be as good at Diablo 4 as Wudijo. Guess we’ll just have to grind and grind once the Diablo 4 release date arrives.

