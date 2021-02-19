Diablo 4 Sorceress class – everything we know

Want to know more about the Sorceress in Diablo 4? The Sorceress/Sorcerer has been in every Diablo game since the beginning of the series, and there’s a good reason for that. Sure, playing as a Barbarian capable of wielding four weapons at once is pretty cool, but the Sorceress has mastered control over fire, ice, and lightning – that is considerably better than being able to hold a sword and an axe at the same time.

The Sorceress has always been a difficult class to master as her low health pool makes it difficult to stay alive in the heat of battle. If you learn how to control the elements, even the largest swarms of enemies become no match for the Sorceress. As a solo player, the Sorceress is able to control large batches of enemies entirely on her own – freeze enemies to the ground before finishing them off by summoning burning meteors from the sky.

As one of the only Diablo 4 classes revealed so far, there’s quite a lot of information out there about the Sorceress to discover. Here’s everything you need to know about the Sorceress in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Sorceress Skill Tree

Though the final Diablo 4 skill tree for the Sorceress has yet to be confirmed, we do have a rough idea of what to expect when the game does launch. An important detail to keep in mind is that players are expected to fill just 30-40% of the skill tree by the end of the game. The Sorceress has three paths to choose from – become a jack of all trades, or master one specific element.

The optimal way to build the Sorceress depends on how you decide to play the game. You might find that a Frost Sorceress benefits a party by having a dedicated member of the team controlling the enemies at all times. If your party already has a powerful tank, it may be worth pursuing a Fire Sorceress build to set your enemies ablaze. Blizzard has confirmed players can respec their character at any point, but it will come at a substantial resource cost after multiple experiments.

Diablo 4 Sorceress Playstyle

To use any of the Sorceress’ spells outside of her basic attacks, each spell costs a certain amount of mana. The Sorceress mana replenishes automatically after casting a spell. Not only do you have spell cooldowns to consider, you also have to keep an eye on your total mana as you can’t cast powerful spells without it.

Diablo 4 forces players to pick between two weapon types: wands and staffs. Wands fire spells faster than staffs, but they lack the damage output of a staff. If you want to be agile on the battlefield, a wand might be the better option for players looking to attack and reposition in a short space of time.

Diablo 4 Sorceress Enchantment System

To evolve the standard Sorceress gameplay, the devs have given her a brand new mechanic – the Enchantment system. This impacts the Sorceress’ skills and provides alternative playstyles that wouldn’t be possible without the Enchantment system. The Sorceress has six active slots for skills and three enchantment slots, giving you a total of nine unique skills.

An example of this is the Ball Lightning Mastery skill. As a regular spell, Ball Lightning conjures a ball of lightning that slowly moves forward attacking nearby enemies. Equipping Ball Lightning in the enchant slot replaces any Crackling Energy that would usually appear and replaces it with Ball Lightning. With the right setup, you could optimise your build to deal considerably more damage if you design your class with these enchantment slots in mind.

Sorceress Minor Destruction skills in Diablo 4

Lightning – Launch a bolt of lightning that deals X damage and bounces to nearby enemies, dealing 30% less to each enemy hit

Fire Bolt – Hurl a flaming bolt, dealing X and burning nearby enemies for X bleeding over eight seconds

Frost Bolt – Throw a bolt of frost at an enemy, dealing X and chilling them

Arc Lash – Unleash arcing lightning that shocks enemies in front of you for X and then returns to you, restoring X Mana. Generates ten Mana

Sorceress Major Destruction skills in Diablo 4

Charged Bolts – Release six bolts of lightning that course along the ground in an erratic pattern, dealing X damage each. Costs 18 Mana

Fireball – Hurl a ball of fire that explodes on contact, dealing X damage to nearby enemies. Costs 30 Mana

Ice Shards – Launch five shards that deal X damage each. Deals X% to frozen enemies. Costs 18 Mana

Incinerate – Channel a beam of fire, burning enemies for X damage. Damage increases by X per second, up to X. Costs 20 Mana per second

Chain Lightning – Unleash a bolt of lightning dealing X damage and jumping to X nearby targets. Costs 35 Mana

Frozen Orb – Unleash an orb that chills and expels piercing shards for a total of X damage, and then explodes into Frost Bolts. Costs 40 Mana

Sorceress Defensive skills in Diablo 4

Flame Shield – Engulf yourself in flames for two seconds, burning nearby enemies for X per second. Cooldown: 29 seconds

Ice Armor – After not taking damage for five seconds, ice accumulates on you, absorbing X damage

Blizzard – Summon a frigid blizzard that deals X damage and chills enemies over X seconds. Costs 40 Mana

Teleport – Transform into lightning, becoming Immune and surging to the target location. Cooldown: 22 seconds

Sorceress Conjuration skills in Diablo 4

Frost Nova – Unleash a torrent of frost, freezing nearby enemies. Cooldown: 24 seconds

Lightning Spear – Conjure a crackling spear of lightning that seeks out enemies for six seconds, dealing X damage per hit. Cooldown: 20 seconds

Ice Blades – Conjure ice blades for 12 seconds that rapidly slash enemies for X damage and chill. Costs 20 Mana

Hydra – Summon a three headed hydra for 12 seconds. Each head spits fire at a nearby enemy dealing X damage. Cooldown: 20 seconds

Sorceress Mastery skills in Diablo 4

Firewall – Creates a wall of flames dealing X damage to enemies over eight seconds. Costs 40 Mana

Nova – After spending 145 mana, you unleash a burst of lightning that deals X damage.

Meteor – Summon a meteor that strikes the target location, dealing X damage. The ground burns for X damage over three seconds. Costs 40 Mana

Ball Lightning – Conjure a ball of lightning that slowly moves forward, zapping enemies for X damage. Costs 60 Mana

Sorceress Ultimate skills in Diablo 4

Deep Freeze – Encase yourself in ice, becoming immune for four seconds. For the duration, you emanate chilling waves that deal X damage. This freezes enemies X% longer than normal. Cooldown: 60 seconds

Inferno – Ignite a roaring inferno that pulses in and out of the target area, burning enemies for X over eight seconds. Cooldown: 30 seconds

Conduit – You become lighting incarnate. While in this form, you are immune, nearby enemies are continually shocked for X damage and you can surge quickly between locations. Cooldown: 90 seconds

And that’s all there is to know about the Sorceress in Diablo 4. Be sure to check out our Diablo 4 Druid guide if you haven’t done so already. Stay tuned to this guide as we will update it once new information becomes available.