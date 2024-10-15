One Diablo 4 Spiritborn build has been ruining the game for everyone else, so much so that Blizzard’s about to nerf it. The Spiritborn Evade setup might not be Vessel of Hatred’s most powerful, but far too many players are using it at once. It’s so bad that Helltides and other events are completely ruined by lag, as players overuse the Storm Feathers ability so much that it slows down the servers.

If you’ve been exploring endgame builds in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred, there’s no doubt you’ve seen plenty of Evade Spiritborns knocking about. The RPG build takes over almost the entire screen, and Blizzard isn’t happy about the experience this gives to everyone else. That’s why, I’m sorry to say, it’s about to be nerfed.

While Evade might not be the absolute best Diablo 4 Spiritborn build, it’s certainly among the most popular. Helltides and world bosses are nigh unplayable, thanks to the plethora of Spiritborns obliterating the experience with constant Storm Feathers.

If you’re not in the know, the Spiritborn’s Eagle passive casts Storm Feathers whenever you evade. Alone this isn’t too bad, but when combined with the Diablo 4 Sepazontec unique weapon, you can spam your evades (and thus the Storm Feathers move on repeat) and use it multiple times a second. As you might imagine, if a specific world boss or Helltide is filled with people doing this strategy, servers can’t keep up.

That’s why Diablo 4’s global director of community Adam Fletcher says Blizzard is nerfing the build. Evade Spiritborn shouldn’t become unusable mind you, but the team doesn’t want its overuse quite literally ruining the game for everyone else.

“We also looked at the Spiritborn’s Evade cast animations that some are employing in specific builds,” Fletcher says. “This is a bug as the Spiritborn is able to break animation frames during Evade immediately. We will be fixing this so you won’t be able to Evade instantly during another one, and instead, it will be normalized to the standard Evade cast rate in all situations.

“The reason why we are hitting this bug now (and some may have noticed) is that it is currently impairing other players and their experience in-game. We have mentioned before that if a build ends up impacting the experience of others, we may make changes immediately, and this is one of those instances. We expect this change to come in 2.0.3 later this week.”

While our Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred review praises how far Blizzard’s latest ARPG has come since launch, that doesn’t mean there aren’t still plenty of quick fixes that need to be made. As such, you’ll now find Diablo 4 crafting materials much easier to obtain, with many of their drop rates increased across the board.

If you’re deep in Vessel of Hatred and want some help, our myriad guides have you covered. We’ve listed every single Diablo 4 Tenets of Akarat location, alongside the best Diablo 4 runes and where to find them.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.