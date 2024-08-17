Hot off its latest hotfix, Blizzard has a new Diablo 4 Season 5 update on the way, and it’s targeting the new Infernal Hordes mode. Already one of the best ways to level to 100 and farm the best legendary and unique items in Diablo 4, the endgame activity is about to get even better. On top of that, there are a whole wealth of bug fixes and some handy user interface improvements, and Blizzard even has a special free gift of some rather delicious-sounding endgame legendary items for you.

Diablo 4 patch 1.5.1 is set to land on Tuesday August 20, and its primary focus is the new Infernal Hordes mode that now forms a central piece of the endgame. Blizzard continues to polish and upgrade D4, and with two consecutive seasons hitting the mark it feels like the demon-bashing delight might finally be back in the ranks of the best RPG games on PC right now – just in time for the upcoming Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred release date.

The new update buffs several of the Infernal Offerings you can choose between at the end of each wave of Infernal Hordes. Each of the Elite options will now offer an additional +2 Burning Aether rather than the previous +1, making them a more viable contender to the Hellborne, which are proving the strongest option currently. You’ll also be able to use the Spoils of Gold chest multiple times, in case you grab a bit more Burning Aether right at the last.

Sadly, there are no buffs for the underloved Soulspires yet, but The Burning Rain offering now awards 3-9 Burning Aether, triple the old reward of 1-3. That should make it an excellent pick, especially if you can snag it early and then find the offering that causes the Hellfire to spawn Hellborne. In even better news, Blizzard notes that this particular offering wasn’t spawning Hellborne as frequently as intended, so it should be even stronger when the patch hits.

Beyond that, Blizzard has a little present for everyone. When the new patch arrives, all players will be given a cache filled with legendary items that will be guaranteed to have greater affixes, as compensation for an issue where players were not getting items with guaranteed greater affixes when they should have. These special stat-boosted items tend to be some of the best drops that you’ll find in Diablo 4, so hopefully you’ll get at least one reward that upgrades your best Diablo 4 builds.

Patch 1.5.1 also includes some additional UI and menu improvements. Trade chat has now been separated by world tier, party leaders can promote another member in the group to take charge, you’ll get an in-game notification when a new patch drops, and your clan name can now be changed. Rogue’s Alchemist Control tempering option is back in action, too, having had some issues resolved.

The full patch notes also include a hefty range of bug fixes. Among these, the most notable is that the tormented variant of Beast in Ice should now drop the right number of Pincushioned Dolls for its advanced level. If you’ve ever spotted that your character’s stats seem off the mark when you’re in town, this long-standing bug should now be fixed, meaning you should see yourself at full capacity.

Diablo 4 patch 1.5.1 arrives on Tuesday August 20. If you’re curious to dig through every single tweak, you can read through the individual details in full courtesy of Blizzard.

Ready for Vessel of Hatred? Get one step ahead of the game by learning everything there is to know about the new DLC class and what’s likely to be the best Diablo 4 Spiritborn build at launch. Alternatively, here are the best games like Diablo to play in 2024, for plenty more ways to fill your pockets with that sweet, sweet loot.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.