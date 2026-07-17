An emergency Diablo 4 update makes the Mythic changes we all wanted last week

Blizzard has capitulated to fan demands with a new Diablo 4 update that makes crafted Mythics far more useful, along with increased drop rates across the board. The developer also promises further rewards that will be coming to the RPG next week, including extra payouts of its top-end Superior Lair Keys, and more Mythic Tributes to help boost your chances of netting the rarest loot in the game. It's a rapid response to what ended up being a rather underwhelming patch, and good news for us all.

"We've heard your feedback on Season of Death Awakening, including Mythic Unique drop rates, equip limits, and more," Live Service Design Director Dan Tanguay writes in a post shared to the Diablo 4 forum. Blizzard's previous patch, announced last week and deployed on Tuesday, made crafting Mythic Uniques easier and the materials to do so more plentiful. However, because there was a hard cap on wearing just one crafted Mythic at a time (despite them typically being weaker than naturally dropped ones), the upgrade process still felt a little pointless.

"In a patch releasing today, we're increasing the drop rate for Mythics from the Corrupted Reaper boss fight and removing equip limits from Mythic Uniques," Tanguay confirms. That update is live right now, so if you have any extra crafted Mythics you weren't able to make use of, you can now grab them. That also means you can use both the 'regular' ones made with Pandemonium Fragments, and the Iconic Mythics made using Resplendent Sparks, meaning there's actual value in both currencies again. The former's 'upgrade to Mythic' option still remains a random roll, rather than a deterministic upgrade path, but that's much easier to swallow now that there's no restriction on how many you can wear.

It's a great change, and after bemoaning that it didn't come with the last patch, I'll give Blizzard credit for responding much more swiftly this time around, even going so far as to sneak the hotfix out quickly. Alongside that, next week we'll be getting two more notable extras: Superior Lair Keys from the repeatable Glints of Hope seasonal rep turn-in, and improved drop rates for Mythic Tributes in the Kurast Undercity. Blizzard has also confirmed on the forums that it's continuing to look into the natural drop chances for Iconic Mythics.

"Seasons are where we experiment with new ideas and push Diablo 4 in new directions," Tanguay remarks. "Not every idea lands exactly as intended, but we'll continue listening to your feedback, addressing what's not working, and applying those lessons to future seasonal updates. As always, we'll keep you updated as we have more to share about the future of Mythics."

While it's always important to exercise some caution in not simply knee-jerk reacting to any complaint that springs up, it's good to see this swifter turnaround time from the Diablo 4 team. Many players, myself included, had already finished the vast majority of our grinding by the time that first patch landed two weeks into the season, and while this new update probably will get me to go back for some more, it would have been even better if some of the feedback had been addressed in week one. Still, let's call this a win for everyone involved.