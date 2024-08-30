A new Diablo 4 update has rolled out this morning to address an issue causing item drops to disappear. Loot is, after all, the true purpose of everything in the Blizzard RPG, and so having your hard-won treasures simply vanish before you can pick them up is just about the most frustrating problem to run into. As it reveals details about the new Diablo 4 Runewords and the upcoming Season 6 PTR, Blizzard has dropped a quick D4 hotfix to address the problem, which has been particularly noticeable due to the ongoing March of the Goblins event.

It’s been a big 24 hours for Diablo 4 fans, with Blizzard lifting the lid on its sizable ‘PTR 2.0’ coming in early September. Among the reveals is the return of a much-requested feature, Diablo 2 Runewords, one of the hallmarks of a game many still consider among the best RPGs of all time. While this is all very exciting news, however, players currently delving through Diablo 4 Season 5 have a more pressing issue – loot is disappearing right before our eyes.

The problem seems to primarily affect treasure goblins, and is most prominent during encounters with Diablo 4 world boss Avarice. As such, Blizzard is actually making changes across the board to all treasure goblins, which go beyond those spawned by the ongoing March of the Goblins event that has dramatically amplified their numbers. The new-look goblins should now drop less loot, but at a consistently higher quality.

Below is the full list of changes to Diablo 4 treasure goblins:

Rare and magic items will no longer drop in world tiers three and four. This includes the 50/50 chance to get one legendary or two rares. It’s now a 50% chance to get a legendary item.

Gold and boss summoning material drops have been consolidated into fewer piles. The total items dropped remains unchanged.

The crafting material drop chance has been reduced, but the amount of materials in each drop has been increased. Additionally, piles have been consolidated.

Elixirs will no longer drop.

These changes affect all treasure goblins, not just March of the Goblins spawns.

Hopefully that should make farming for the gear to finish off your best Diablo 4 builds easier, as you’ve got just a few days before the next playtest kicks off. The Diablo 4 PTR 2.0 test will run from Tuesday September 3 to Wednesday September 11. You can catch up on all the changes courtesy of Blizzard, as we prepare for dramatic adjustments to leveling, the paragon system, difficulties, and more when the DLC arrives.

For even more, you can check in on the Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred release date for all the latest details about the expansion, and start preparing your best Diablo 4 Spiritborn build for the new DLC class.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.