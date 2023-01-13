Diablo 2, Diablo 3 updates outlined as Blizzard expands Diablo 4 team

Diablo 2: Resurrected and Diablo 3 updates are on the way over the coming weeks, Blizzard reassures fans of its loot-hunting RPG games as attention begins to turn towards the Diablo 4 release date in June. The developer of Overwatch 2, World of Warcraft, and Hearthstone has also put out a call for new job applicants as it hires more positions to expand the Diablo 4 team in the months leading up to launch.

In posts to the Diablo Reddit and Blizzard forums, Diablo community manager Adam ‘PezRadar’ Fletcher provides a glimpse at what players of Diablo 2: Resurrected and Diablo 3 can look forward to during January and February, commenting that the team has “seen a plethora of questions regarding timing” about upcoming seasons and updates.

The Diablo 2: Resurrected season 3 ladder reset is expected “to begin sometime in mid-February,” Fletcher says, with more specifics on the exact date due in the coming weeks. There will likely be additional tweaks on the new Terror Zones and Sunder Charms that have been introduced since the arrival of Diablo 2: Resurrected patch 2.5.

Meanwhile, the next Diablo 3 update is expected to hit the PTR “toward the tail end of January,” with notes made available on the blog prior to its release. That means we should have news on it pretty soon, so we’ll be sure to bring that to you when we get it. Diablo 3 season 27 has proven popular so far, thanks to its sanctified items mechanic that introduces new class-specific powers for legendary gear.

As for Diablo 4, we’re still waiting with bated breath for news on a Diablo 4 public beta release date. However, it appears Blizzard is looking to expand the development team in the run-up to the game’s currently scheduled release. The Life at Blizzard Twitter account lists a number of available positions up for grabs, with roles for software engineers, artists, and designers (for everything from class and systems designers to dungeon and quest designers).

Not to be outdone, Blizzard’s free-to-play iteration sees a big Diablo Immortal update on January 15 including a celebration of the Lunar New Year. Find out everything we know about the Diablo 4 classes ahead of the game’s arrival, and check out more of the best games like Diablo on PC if you fancy something a bit different in the meantime.