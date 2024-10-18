One of the best additions in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred is actually part of its adjacent seasonal update. The Season of Hatred Rising introduces Seething Opals, a new buff-granting resource earned by bringing down colossal Realmwalkers in the open world and delving into the Seething Realms they leave behind upon defeat. Now, following the launch of a major Diablo 4 update that made fighting the titanic creatures more worthwhile, Blizzard has also boosted the value of its Seething Opals.

This new Diablo 4 hotfix comes in the wake of patch 2.0.3, which introduced an Evade Spiritborn nerf. The animation canceling is gone, making it notably slower – while it’s still a very playable option, losing the incredible zooming potential was enough to make me change over to a Crushing Hand build, which I’m already having a lot of fun with. To help facilitate that kind of full-scale switch – and sort out your gear – Seething Opals are an excellent way to quickly boost your drops and resources in the RPG, and they’ve just got better.

To start with, you’ll now earn more reputation with the Zakarum Remnants faction simply by defeating a Realmwalker. Once you’ve earned them, each of the Seething Opal types now give more reputation each time they trigger, and will award their bonus loot and reputation more frequently – especially so when you’re playing in the overworld, making them a lot more valuable in Helltides.

You’ll also get more of the bonus loot and Zakarum Remnants reputation when you have a Seething Opal active upon completing endgame activities such as Kurast Undercity, Infernal Hordes, the Pit, and the Dark Citadel. Remember that the particular benefits you’ll get depend upon the Opal you choose; personally, I’ve found the most value from the boss summoning materials and Infernal Compasses offered by the Seething Opal of Torment, but you can adapt your choice depending upon your current needs.

The hotfix also removes gem fragment drops from those endgame tormented bosses, which isn’t as bad as it sounds. Fragments in the endgame are pretty plentiful, and this should prevent you from reaching your inventory limit and ending up with piles of unusable fragments building up on the floor if you’re fighting bosses repeatedly to farm powerful uniques or hunting those ultra-rare mythic items such as the Diablo 4 Harlequin Crest.

Community manager Adam ‘PezRadar’ Fletcher also confirms that, following the launch of patch 2.0.3, the four previously disabled Diablo 4 items in Season 6 are now once again available. If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on the Shroud of False Death mythic unique, the Azurewrath sword, the Frostburn gloves, or the Druid’s legendary Aspect of the Agile Wolf, you can finally do so.

Looking for a new alternative now that Evade isn’t quite the turbocharged powerhouse it was? Here are the best Diablo 4 Spiritborn builds. You’ll likely also want to swap out that Sepazontec for a Diablo 4 Rod of Kepeleke, too, as it’s an incredible boon for many of the best core skills.

