With only moments until the official launch of the Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred expansion, Blizzard has decided to postpone the launch time. Despite the delay, it’s expected that Vessel of Hatred will still launch on the scheduled day, but there may be a little wait for players eager to hop in and try the new Spiritborn class.

Roughly 30 minutes before the first DLC for Diablo 4 was set to launch, Blizzard took to its forums to announce that the RPG expansion would be delayed. The developer has been quick to reassure players that the delay should only be minor, with Vessel of Hatred still expected to hit the original launch date of Monday, October 7. That said, the Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred release time has been pushed back, with no indication at the time of writing just how long the wait will be.

“We are looking at a small delay for launch due to a small technical issue on our end. We are still expecting Vessel of Hatred to launch this evening, but we will need some additional time to ensure we have every player start at the exact same time across all platforms,” community manager Adam “PezRadar” Fletcher writes on the Blizzard forums. “At 4pm PDT, we will begin locking out new logins for Diablo IV. Players already logged in prior to 4pm PDT will still be in-game on Patch 1.5.2, but they should expect to lose connection to the game over time while we do additional work to get the simultaneous launch prepared.”

“We apologize for the late breaking news on the time shift, but this is an important step we need to make to ensure every player can start their journey through Nahantu together,” the post continues. Meanwhile over on X, formerly Twitter, Fletcher writes that they are hoping that the delay will consist of “just a couple hours at most, but we shall see.”

To keep up to date with the delay to the Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred launch time, head over to the Blizzard forums to get the latest updates.

