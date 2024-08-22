Evolution is how things keep moving – without it we’re stuck in cycles of repeating actions, walking over the same old ground until we form ruts. Even for a game like Diablo 4 which at some level must stick to certain fundamentals, it’s come a long way since the first title arrived back in 1997. One way it’s changed is in terms of who the big bad is, with titular character Diablo missing in action in the current game. We were able to have a chat with Blizzard about everyone’s favorite red boy, and if his absence even matters.

To be fair, it’s not like we haven’t already had our fill of Diablo. From the first game up until Diablo Immortal and the third main title in the RPG series, Diablo has been present to roar threats, corrupt the incorruptible, and eventually take a beating in the name of justice. Diablo 4, however, made Lilith its focus and the first DLC expansion for the game will revolve around another Prime Evil, Mephisto, leading some fans to ask: ‘where is Diablo?’

“One of the things I love about this franchise is that it’s much bigger than just one character,” Vessel of Hatred director Brent Gibson tells us at Gamescom 2024. “A lot of new characters have been introduced and one of the things we want to be able to do is grow and tell those stories. With Mephisto, I love the fact that our campaign is continuing the story of Mephisto in a way that gets real character development, as opposed to spending three hours with this really cool character, getting the same cliché tropes, and then moving on.”

“One of our goals is to really build up characters and give them that character,” he continues. “We’re even doing it with mercenaries, where every single one of them has their own quest arc and you get to know them. You get to understand them. So it’s the same is with the Prime Evils, right? Give them their moment in the spotlight.”

“I’m thrilled that the story is centered around Mephisto because he’s my favorite Prime Evil, if you’re allowed to have a favorite,” senior producer Tiffany Watt adds. “The beauty of working on this franchise is there are so many stories to tell and with such a great creative and narrative team, we can go anywhere.”

So while the focus is definitely on Mephisto right now as Diablo 4 moves towards Vessel of Hatred, it seems there’s plenty of scope for other stories in future DLC, expansions, or sequels. While it doesn’t look like we’ll see a return of Diablo anytime soon – nothing has been ruled out – he just might need to share the stage with his Prime Evil siblings for a bit first.

Additional reporting from Gamescom 2024 by Ken Allsop.