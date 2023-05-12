Diablo 4 Whispering Keys and Silent Chests explained

In order to open silent chests, you need to find Diablo 4 Whispering Keys. These elusive containers are locked, but opening them grants you valuable treasures that could contain exactly what you need to make the build of your dreams. Therefore to ensure you have a Whispering Key whenever you come across a silent chest, it’s worth stocking up on as many keys as you can physically carry.

So far, we’ve found one way to find the Diablo 4 Whispering Keys to open the silent chests. The good news is that it’s rather easy to achieve in the RPG games, but it does require that you complete optional randomly generated side objectives. So if you want the best chance at getting some of the top items in Diablo 4, we’re here to help you get more than enough whispering keys to last your entire adventure.

How to find Diablo 4 Whispering Keys

You can only get Diablo 4 Whispering Keys if you buy them from the Purveyor of Curiosities in any town hub area. They cost 20 Murmuring Obols each to buy, which you get as rewards for finishing local events, cleansing Cursed Chests or Shrines in dungeons, or completing specific quests with a cache as a reward.

What are Silent Chests?

When you have traded enough Obols for Whispering Keys in your pocket, you are ready to hunt for the silent chests. They are massive white chests that contain a whole bunch of rare items, some of which may be good enough for the best Diablo 4 classes builds. But, of course, you can always scrap what you find if it’s not up to scratch or save it in your stash for one of your other characters.

Silent Chest spawn locations

Silent Chests appear randomly throughout Diablo 4’s open world, so there’s no set number of them to find. Furthermore, they’ll disappear if you reset the session, so you won’t find them in the same places every time. In our experience, we’ve seen these Silent Chests most commonly outside of dungeons and cellars, but you may also find them in instanced areas such as Strongholds.

That’s everything you need to know about Diablo 4 Whispering Keys and silent chests. You can learn more about the Diablo 4 Murmuring Obols and how to farm them, as they are intrinsically linked to the Whispering Keys. If you can’t wait much longer for the Diablo 4 release date and need something to tide you over until then, there are plenty of other games like Diablo for you to try instead.