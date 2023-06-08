Let Whoopi Goldberg play Diablo 4

Whoopi Goldberg wants to play Diablo 4 on Mac, and she’s making her voice heard. The award-winning actor and comedian is a huge Diablo fan and she’s desperate to play Diablo 4, but as an Apple user she’s been left out in the cold by Blizzard. As one of the best RPG games so far this year, it seems only fair that Whoopi should have her chance to jump in on her favorite Diablo 4 classes – if any of us can stop Lilith, I’d back Whoopi.

“Hey y’all,” Whoopi says in a video post on her Instagram account, “I know there’s a lot of terrible things happening in the world, but what I’m about to tell you is not on any scale like that. This is me kvetching [complaining] about my favorite game – Diablo – which has been taken off of Apple.” Whoopi’s always been an Apple user, she explains, and was shocked to find that, when she went to play the latest game, it wasn’t compatible.

“Blizzard Entertainment – this is Whoopi, and you know how much I love Diablo,” the actor pleads with her iconic, beaming grin, “I would like y’all to let those of us who use our Apples to play – allow us to play on the Apple. Take Diablo 4 and let us do it and have a great time.” She’s even willing to let future releases slide: “When you do the next launch, then you can say to everybody, we’re not going to have you playing if you’re not an Apple person who’s not going to change to something else.”

I love Whoopi – after all, who wouldn’t? As someone who grew up watching Star Trek: The Next Generation she’ll always be the friendly face of Guinan to me, but her illustrious career has made her a household name pretty much everywhere, earning her a spot in the elusive EGOT club along the way for her many award wins. If that isn’t worthy of getting to play Diablo 4 on her platform of choice, I don’t know what is.

“I paid for it, I was all excited for it, I went to play on it, and I’m telling you – this really p**sed me off!” She lets out a warm laugh, but you can see the passion is genuine. Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson has heard what Whoopi has to say; he tweets, “I did not have ‘Whoopi Goldberg yelling at me on Instagram’ on my #DiabloIV launch bingo card.”

Whoopi, if you’re reading this, we’ve actually got some great news for you – Apple has just announced a new compatibility tool for Windows games on MacOS, and the word is that it’s a great way to play Diablo 4 on Mac. Hopefully official support comes down the line, but in the meantime your prayers may have just been answered.

Whoopi signs off with a message to the non-gamers: “For those of you who don’t get it – don’t listen to me! If you don’t play Diablo 4, don’t spend time telling me how stupid it is that I’m talking about this. This is what’s p**sing me off.” She grins again, “These are the little things that irritate the hell out of me. See ya!”

Header Image provided by David Shankbone via Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 license.