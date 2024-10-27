Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred has probably been the most fun I’ve had so far with Blizzard’s newest RPG, a game I already enjoyed a lot. But at this point I’ve done just about everything, save for grinding out those last few paragon levels and looking for perfect rolls, and Path of Exile 2 still hasn’t arrived. Fortunately, the team at Project Diablo 2 is here to help, with the launch of its tenth season for the revamped, modernized version of one of the best PC games of all time.

While it remains one of the best RPGs ever made – and certainly stands among the most influential – Diablo 2 can be a hard game to go back to, especially if you weren’t there for its heyday. Indeed, our very own Lauren revisited it recently and concluded that Diablo 4 is the series’ best game. But what if D2 was still being updated and improved upon to this day? I want you to imagine an alternate world where this classic ARPG still lives and breathes, featuring all the modern-day improvements it deserves.

That’s exactly what the team of dedicated fans responsible for Project Diablo 2 aims to achieve, and it’s done it masterfully. Drawing influence from the likes of Path of Exile, PD2 creates an experience with plenty of improvements, balance changes, and quality-of-life upgrades. It has more skills, a shared stash, stackable items, an endgame mapping system in the style of PoE, group-oriented dungeons, and ultra-challenging uber boss fights to push your best builds to their limit.

In Project Diablo 2 Season 10, Desecration, you’ll face off against another addition to this roster of uber bosses. Think you’re up to the challenge? You’ll have plenty more to look forward to before you get there, however, including two new runewords. Rapture lets you transform hammers into a devastating thunder maul, while Purity boosts polearms, spears, staffs, bows, or crossbows with a powerful anti-demonic charm and grants you the healing Prayer aura and lifesteal on hit while equipped.

There’s a host of new unique items to discover – the Titan’s Grip gloves offer defensive security, while the Wraithskin mail staves off curse. The Twilight’s Reflection shield casts Cloak of Shadows when you block. Denmother allows Druids to summon two more Grizzlies. Ebonbane is a blitzing bow for the Amazon that boosts your evasiveness and weakens foes. Shatterblade is a vicious, frozen dagger that tears through your enemies’ defenses.

Elsewhere, Season 10 has boosted its multiplayer dungeons with twice as many loot drops. You’ll also find two new endgame map types, and the team is testing a new rotation that means these fresh additions will have no immunities, meaning everyone can try them out regardless of your preferred build. Beyond that, you’ll find a whole heap of quality-of-life improvements, including an upgraded loot filter and the ability to set auto-allocated loot when playing in a party if you want to avoid arguments over gear.

Project Diablo 2 Season 10 is live now. You’ll need a legitimate copy of Diablo 2, as well as its Lord of Destruction expansion, in order to play. Once you’ve got those, you can download and install the Project Diablo 2 launcher to join in on the action.

