With the Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR almost over, you might be wondering what to do in the month between its close and the start of the season proper. Fortunately, Diablo 3 Season 32 offers another reason to return to Blizzard’s previous RPG and smash your way through some Greater Rifts in search of the best loot. While seasons in the old game are now looping through previous themes and rewards, if you haven’t been a constant player this will all feel new to you.

While Diablo 4 has largely proven very successful, especially with its Season 4 ‘Loot Reborn’ rework, there’s a particular satisfaction that comes from the rhythm of Diablo 3. At this point, the community has conjured up such a vast wealth of fun Diablo 3 builds capable of blasting through all the various content on offer that you’ll be spoilt for choice. It’s the most arcadey, fast-paced, and colorful of the iconic Blizzard RPGs, which split opinion among players, but I love it for that.

Diablo 3 Season 32 is titled ‘Ethereal Memory’ and brings back the eponymous Ethereal weapons inspired by Diablo 2. There are 21 to discover – three for each class – that all feature some of the most iconic tools in the series’ history, including some you might recognize from Diablo 4, such as the beloved Barbarian sword The Grandfather.

They’re tough to find, although you’ll see them more recently than the ultra-rare Primal items, but make for an exciting hunt. With fixed affixes, they’re guaranteed to be good when you find one – but roll a random legendary weapon power and class passive skill, meaning there’s reason to keep searching for that perfect drop.

Season 32 also sees the return of the seasonal rewards from Diablo 3’s eighth season, including the stylish Conqueror set and Andariel’s signature spiked back-limbs as cosmetic wings.

Alongside this are some new additions so you’re not left in the cold if you already have the old gear. There’s what Blizzard describes as a ‘bat pet,’ although it strikes me more as a werewolf with wings, and the new Teganze Warrior portrait frame.

Diablo 3 Season 32 begins Friday July 12 at 5pm PDT / CET / KST (for the American, European, and Asian servers respectively). You can check all the additional details courtesy of Blizzard ahead of launch.

I’m considering raising hell and skeletons in the new season – if that sounds up your street, here are the best Diablo 3 Necromancer builds. Alternatively, have a look through more of the best games like Diablo to get your loot fix.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.