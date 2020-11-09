Diablo 3 Season 22 now has a release date

After a few weeks of delay, Blizzard has finally revealed Diablo III Season 22 – Shades of the Nephalem will release on November 20. Numerous bugs in Diablo III’s 2.6.10 patch PTR have meant the action-RPG game’s Season 21 has had to be extended, which has pushed Season 22’s release to a later date than initially expected, making Season 21 the second-longest in the history of the game.

Season 22 brings with it a dark new theme and some enthralling features. Any Shrine or Pylon you activate will spawn a shadow clone of your class with one of three predetermined builds. The clone’s power scales with your own and lasts for one minute, or until death.

Along with the new theme for the season, there are also some cosmetic rewards that can be earned by completing the entire Season journey, as well as some returning items from Season 10, just in case you missed them. The new cosmetic items include a slightly bizarre Book of Cain pet and a Lost Civilization portrait frame.

Much to the delight of fans, the new season also gives Kanai’s Cube a fourth slot that you can put any power into. This slot will only be available during Season 22, so make sure you take advantage of it while you have the chance.

Take a look at the full Season 22 patch notes to learn more about all the new additions, and check out our Diablo 4 release date, Diablo 4 builds, and Diablo 4 classes information to keep up to date with all things Diablo.