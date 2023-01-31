Diablo 3 Season 28 is now live on the PTR

The Diablo 3 Season 28 start date is nearly here, and you can dive in right now on the public test realm. Diablo 3 patch 2.7.5 is now available on the public test realm, which means you can start investigating the new Altar of Rites and unlocking its powerful seals right away.

As a quick refresh, Season 28 centres on an ominous new structure you’ll find in the Festering Woods called the Altar of Rites. If you interact with it, you’ll find a new menu that displays 26 seals and three new legendary potion powers. Unlocking these adds powerful buffs to all the characters on your account throughout the rest of the season.

During the PTR period, which starts now, you’ll get unique buffs like bonus experience gains and double Blood Shard drops. The vendor Djank Mi’em has new gear for testing – give Mi’em some Blood Shards, and he’ll give you a sack full of experimental new Legendary items that Blizzard is interested in seeing tested.

Blizzard also encourages players to try to “break things” during this PRT phase, and to zero in on specific portions of the update to see how well they work – for instance, examining the components that impact your character class the most, and whether or not they behave as intended.

Diablo 3 Season 28 is a good way to prep for the Diablo 4 release date, so you might want to stay a while, and listen.