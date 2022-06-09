The best Diablo Immortal Barbarian build for PvP and PvE

Want to make the best Diablo Immortal Barbarian build? The Barbarian is the quintessential close-range Diablo Immortal class, and a great choice for newcomers to the Diablo series. Where other classes may prefer to hang back and deal damage from a relatively safe distance, Diablo Immortal’s Barbarian charges ahead of the party to get right up in the enemy’s face.

Unlike other classes, such as the Demon Hunter and Necromancer, the Barbarian’s secret to success isn’t damage output, although the class can certainly hold its own in that regard. Instead, the Barbarian’s primary role is to tank as many hits as possible, drawing enemies away from their squishier allies.

Pairing high mobility with devastating area-of-effect abilities, the Barbarian excels at tearing through multiple enemies at once. However, high cooldowns and limited means of retreat mean that the Barbarian is particularly vulnerable to becoming overwhelmed. We’re breaking down the best attributes, skills, gear, and gems to keep your Diablo Immortal Barbarian build slicing and dicing.

Best Diablo Immortal Barbarian build

To create the best Diablo Immortal Barbarian build, you want to take special care to manage your damage output and health accordingly, ensuring that you aren’t caught out by large single-target enemies while managing the crowd.

BEST ATTRIBUTES FOR BARBARIAN

Strength

Fortitude

Vitality

Strength is the go-to attribute for Barbarians. Every point you put into Strength not only increases a Barbarian’s Combat Rating by 1, but also boosts their damage by 0.33.

Armor Penetration is always going to be useful when you’re wailing on enemies, but as a cheeky bonus Fortitude also grants an additional +0.1 Armor. This might not seem like much, but every little helps when you’re constantly getting up close and personal. Increasing Armor also increases your Block chance, mitigating 20% of damage dealt.

Staying alive is the aim of a Barbarian, and there’s no easy way to do that if you don’t have a health pool large enough to tank heavy hitters like minibosses. Vitality might not be as invaluable to a Barbarian as strength, but neglect it at your peril.

Best skills for Barbarian

Primary Skill: Lacerate

Available from level 1, Lacerate deals a respectable amount of damage, but perhaps more crucially, every third hit heals you for 15% of the damage you’ve dealt. In terms of guaranteeing your survivability, Lacerate will keep you on your feet.

Core Skills:

Whirlwind

Unlocks at level 8

Turns you into a spinning top of death and destruction, allowing you to deal constant damage to all enemies in the area

Wrath of the Berserker

Unlocks at level 50

Grants 50% attack speed and 20% movement speed

Sprint

Unlocks at level 15

Increases your movement speed by 50%, allowing you to move through enemies unhindered and granting you immunity to effects that would impair your movement

Undying Rage

Unlocks at level 44

Prevents you from taking fatal damage and causes your attacks to heal you for 30% of the damage dealt for 5 seconds

Hammer of the Ancients

Unlocks at level 1

Calls forth a massive hammer that deals an initial burst of damage, then further damage over time

By far and away the Barbarian’s most iconic attack, Whirlwind transforms you into a Beyblade of devastating proportion. Pair this with Wrath of the Berserker, a classic Barbarian rage buff, for an incredibly effective synergy. Keep spinning, keep winning!

Many of the Barbarian’s skills have unusually high cooldowns. Thankfully Sprint grants you the burst of additional mobility required to reposition yourself while your heaviest attacks are still ticking over.

Undying Rage is, as the name suggests, a literal lifesaver. Not only does it prevent you from dying, its additional healing ability also allows you to come back swinging and turn the tide of the fight when all seems lost.

We’ve also included Hammer of the Ancients, a handy area-of-effect spell. However, there is a slight caveat. While it’s a solid choice on its own, Hammer of the Ancients truly shines when paired with The Remembered: a legendary off-hand weapon that can only be redeemed via Diablo Immortal’s battle pass. More on that later.

BEST GEAR FOR BARBARIAN

The Tempest

The Remembered

Second Breath

The Coming Storm

The Gathering

With The Tempest equipped in your main hand, you sacrifice movement speed in favour of increasing Whirlwind’s radius. It’s an easy trade-off; simply pop your speed buffs and get to whirling.

The Remembered is an off-hand weapon redeemable through Diablo Immortal’s free battle pass at Rank 10. With The Remembered equipped, Hammer of the Ancients summons Spirit of the Ancients instead, which stuns all nearby enemies upon arriving and then proceeds to fight alongside you for a short time.

Second Breath’s 30% increase to Sprint’s duration and The Coming Storm’s 15% cooldown reduction on Wrath of the Berserker both allow you to pinball your way through crowds of enemies at higher speeds without fear of getting caught out. Finally, The Gathering imbues Whirlwind with the power to pull in all enemies it damages, making it great for controlling the crowd in both PvE and PvP.

BEST GEMS FOR BARBARIAN

Tourmaline

Sapphire

Citrine

Tourmaline increases your Damage, making it a valuable gem for any build, but it’s particularly important for Barbarians. Prioritise Sapphire to increase your Armor Penetration against those fortified single-target enemies, but keep in mind that the Crit Chance gained from Sapphires caps out at 33%. If you’re no longer feeling the benefit, make the switch to Aquamarine for some useful damage mitigation from the additional Armor. The bonuses from Yellow Gems are quite underwhelming for Barbarians, but we would recommend Citrine over Topaz to maximise the duration of any harmful effects you inflict upon enemies.

BEST LEGENDARY GEMS FOR BARBARIAN

Everlasting Torment

Fervent Fang

Trickshot Gem

Lightning Core

Chained Death

Everlasting Torment inflicts agony upon your enemies after every successful critical hit, boosting your attack speed and applying significant damage over time. Fervent Fang dishes out up to 24% additional damage when fully stacked against an enemy, making it indispensable for single-target skirmishes. It can also be redeemed through the Battle Pass, so no need to rely upon a lucky chest.

Trickshot Gem is a huge boon for Whirlwind, reducing its energy consumption as well as mitigating any damage coming your way while it’s active.

While Lightning Core’s proc chance is infrequent, I’m sure you’ll agree: slinging chain lightning from your main-hand cannot be overlooked, especially when it deals enough damage to wipe enemies in one fell swoop. Finally, to top off this powerful collection of Legendary Gems, Chained Death provides a hefty damage boost against multiple targets.

If you’re not getting on with the Barbarian’s all-out brawler playstyle, check out our guides for the best Diablo Immortal Crusader build, Demon Hunter build and Necromancer build to see if those classes are right for you. Alternatively, if you’re still unsure, have a gander at our best Diablo Immortal builds guide for a broader look at what each class has to offer.