Blizzard responds to Diablo Immortal bug stopping purchases

Blizzard confirms that a Diablo Immortal bug affecting the fantasy game’s in-game store has led to some purchases not processing correctly, meaning that players were not receiving items after buying Diablo Immortal microtransactions in a small number of cases. The team says that a hotfix has been deployed to prevent the issue from occurring in future, and that affected players will now have their items delivered in the ARPG game.

A number of players have recently reported an issue where purchases of Diablo Immortal Eternal Orbs were not being correctly delivered in-game. One player on the Diablo Immortal subreddit highlighted this issue in a post, saying, “I’ve made many purchases of 7,200 Eternal Orbs with all the transactions successful,” referring to the most expensive bundle on offer (priced at $99.99 USD / £89.99 GBP). The player even notes that “I purchased the legitimate kind at $99.99 each,” in a cheeky nod to a recent clampdown that saw Diablo Immortal whales punished for purchasing cheap orbs through third-party sellers.

The player then explains that a purchase made through the Google Play store “went through successfully for $99.99, but did not get delivered in-game. When you try to repurchase the orbs it says that the item is already owned and displays an error message.” Several other players echoed this issue, saying they had run into a similar problem.

The thread’s creator says that, after being initially told by the Diablo Immortal support team that the problem was Google’s responsibility, Google’s support team responded saying that the response from the Diablo Immortal team was unacceptable. Upon presenting this response to Blizzard support, the user says that a new pack of 7,200 Eternal Orbs was sent to their account, although the ‘You already own this item’ error message was still present on the store.

Diablo community manager Adam ‘PezRadar’ Fletcher has now given an official follow-up, confirming, “Over the past week we have been investigating reports from a small group of players who reported items not received from their in-game Diablo Immortal purchases.” He explains that the issue is due to “a bug affecting a narrow window in the checkout process.” He then says that a hotfix has been deployed “to ensure no new purchases should encounter this issue,” and adds that the support team is “focused on identifying accounts that were affected, so we can move forward and deliver the missing items.”

