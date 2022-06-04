How to enable Diablo Immortal crossplay and cross-progression

Want to play Diablo Immortal crossplay? The open beta is now live on both PC and mobile, so naturally, you may be wondering if you can enable cross-progression and crossplay between the two platforms.

To get Diablo Immortal crossplay working on both mobile and PC, all you need to do is make your character on mobile and then head to the ‘account’ tab of the settings menu. Next, click the ‘connect your account’ option and link it to your battle.net account. There is also the option to log in to your battle.net account from the title screen once you’ve made your first character, and, if you’re unsure of which class to go for, check out our Diablo Immortal tier list to make this step a little easier. Oh, and if you have already started playing on mobile then you’ll be prompted to link accounts as soon as you boot Diablo Immortal on PC, so it’s hard to miss.

As Diablo Immortal is always online, hopping between mobile and PC is pretty seamless – you can even log into one platform while playing on the other, and battle.net will automatically save your progress and boot you off the original session.

Is crossplay available in Diablo Immortal?

Yes, crossplay is available in the open beta and at launch for Diablo Immortal on PC and mobile. Blizzard details how the experience works in this blog post, which says, “We wanted to simultaneously ship mobile and PC to start building the crossplay MMO community together.”

Now you know how to enable cross-progression in Diablo Immortal, here’s a Diablo Immortal server list – make sure you’re on the same server for both PC and mobile.