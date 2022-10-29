Blizzard promises Diablo Immortal gem compensation after controversy

A spokesperson for Activision Blizzard has said it is considering Diablo Immortal gem compensation following outcry around a recent update to the fantasy game. The arrival of Diablo Immortal patch 1.6.2 introduced a number of changes to the Blizzard RPG game, but one of its most controversial was a change to the description of one of the Diablo Immortal legendary gems on sale in its in-game shop.

The update to the Diablo Immortal Blessing of the Worthy gem clarified that its effect provided bonus damage based on a character’s current life, not their total life as the description had previously stated. This can obviously be quite a dramatic difference – especially for characters such as Barbarians that have large life totals but use skills such as Undying Rage to continue fighting while having as low as 1 HP remaining.

This issue was exacerbated because the gem has been on sale in several bundles on the Diablo Immortal in-game store, allowing players to spend real money – over $100 USD should you choose to buy all the bundles on offer – to level the gem up. As a result, players who had bought the gem called for Blizzard to refund their purchases, or at least provide an equivalent value of Diablo Immortal eternal orbs, to compensate for this item that they felt was sold to them under false pretences.

Diablo Immortal community manager SinfulScribe has now provided an update on the matter, saying that Blizzard has “been looking into issues concerning the accuracy of the descriptions of certain legendary gems.” They emphasise that the team understands “how central these gems’ effects are to players’ builds and progression” and that it is “digging into the impact these issues have caused so that we can deliver compensation to affected players.”

As to what this compensation will be and when it is likely to arrive, SinfulScribe explains that the investigation “will require some time and data,” but says that “as soon as we have more details on how we’ll proceed, we’ll share that with you.” Players in the comments express their thanks for the news, but remark that it took too long both to address the discrepancy and to comment on the possibility of compensation following the update.

Our Diablo Immortal tier list and pick of the best Diablo Immortal builds should give you plenty of ideas, especially if you’re considering a respec in light of this news. If you’re planning to take advantage of the new Diablo Immortal server transfer feature, players warn about losing your Deeds of Valor. Former Diablo 3 producer Jay Wilson has spoken about how Diablo Immortal came from Activision. If you fancy a bit of a change, check out the best games like Diablo for more ways to scratch that itch.