Diablo Immortal Hydra location and boss fight guide

Looking to defeat the Diablo Immortal Hydra world boss? Well, you’re in the right place. Blizzard Entertainment’s free-to-play RPG game is full of ancient evils to fight, and while you can mash through most of them with ease – provided you’re sporting one of the best Diablo Immortal builds – the multi-headed Hydra requires a suitably Herculean effort to defeat. Still, at least this serpent offers high rewards when you get the better of it. So, you’ll want to know how to do it right.

Considered to be one of the hardest world bosses in the game, our guide to beating the Diablo Immortal Hydra provides the top tips on where to find it, how to kill it, and what rewards you’ll reap from doing so. Hydra is a mini-zone boss and as such it can be farmed, making it a great option for players looking to bolster rare resources.

If you’re in the market for farming spots, you’ll want to check out our guide to all the Diablo Immortal Hidden Lair locations scattered across the map. And, if you want to ensure you’re taking on Diablo Immortal with the best class possible, there’s a Diablo Immortal tier list for that. For now, let’s jump into how you can take down the Hydra.

Where to find the Hydra

The Fleshcraft Hydra, known more commonly as Hydra, is part of a daily zone event in Diablo Immortal known as ‘Kulle’s Hidden Chambers’. This event is located within the Library of Zoltun Kulle zone, to the north of Shassar Sea.

Knowing the location is one thing, but in order to gain access to the event, there are a few steps you’ll need to take first.

To find the Hydra, you will first need to reach Hell I. This means your hero will need to have completed the main campaign and reached level 60. Hell I refers to the difficulty of Diablo Immortal, ranging between I and IV in scale. This can be modified by selecting the skull icon within the Westmarch’s map screen.

Once you’ve successfully completed the main campaign and reached level 60, make sure to raise your difficulty level to Hell I before fast travelling to the Library of Zoltun Kulle. You can access the library from level 35 but reaching Hell I will leave you in better stead.

How to summon the Hydra

Your main objective in order to spawn the Fleshcraft Hydra is to collect the five lost pages dotted around the Library of Zoltun Kulle. These will open portal tomes which will grant you access to Kulle’s Hidden Chambers.

In these hidden chambers, there is a chance for either Fleshcraft Hydra or Sandstone Golem to spawn from the portals you create. There’s also a chance you’ll open the gates to the treasure chambers, which house lots of loot.

Exactly which of the three you get is randomly generated, which means your chances are slimmer if you’re doing this mission alone. Your best bet is to complete this mission with multiple players to increase your odds of summoning.

You’ll be working alone but in the same location, meaning once each person collects the lost pages and opens the hidden chambers, anyone in the location will see the Hydra if successfully summoned. The summoning will trigger a notification informing all players in the world of the Hydra’s arrival and a timer to engage in combat.

The Fleshcraft Hydra will spawn in Hydra’s lair, just to the left of the Writhing Ingress waypoint.

How to defeat the Fleshcraft Hydra

Having multiple players also helps with the next part: defeating the multi-headed serpent. The more players you have in the area, the more damage you can collectively dish out. The Hydra has over 20 million HP and a host of moves it will use against you – Acid Spit, Lingering Pool of Acid, and Tail Swipe are the main ones.

While the Hydra’s attacks are slow, they are devastating, so whether you decide to take on the world boss solo or with other players, using knowledge of its mechanics is essential. Acid Spit and Lingering Pool of Acid are frontal AoE attacks that you can’t afford to hang around in, while Tail Swipe will knock anyone in range back and deal a hefty chunk of damage.

Diablo Immortal’s Hydra rewards

There are no fixed rewards for beating the Hydra and rewards will be dependent on your character type and level, but whatever loot showers from the beast will be plentiful.

There is one guarantee though and that is that you will receive a broad range of items including experience orbs, weapons, and enchanted dust, which is great for upgrading your gear. It should also be noted that if you are defeating the Hydra in co-op mode, the rewards will be divided between players.

That’s everything on how to find and defeat Diablo Immortal’s Hydra. For more help crafting the perfect character, check out our guide to the best Diablo Immortal builds, including setups for the Monk, Necromancer, Wizard, Barbarian, Demon Hunter, and Crusader. After all, you may need all the help you can get to take down some of these world bosses.