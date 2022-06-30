How to join the Diablo Immortal Immortals faction

Searching for information about the Diablo Immortal Immortals faction? The Immortals are the guardians of Sanctuary, the ‘top dogs’ in the context of the RPG game’s in-game universe. The Immortals are constantly fighting the Shadows faction in Diablo Immortal’s endgame PvP, the Cycle of Strife.

There can only be a limited number of Diablo Immortal Immortals on any one server, and they must defend themselves against an infinite legion of Shadows in order to prove their worth. Unfortunately, the Cycle of Strife is rigged – the sitting Immortals will inevitably fall and the top Dark Clan takes thei place. But until then, you can enjoy your time as the big boys and girls of your chosen Diablo Immortal server, once you’ve joined, that is.

How to join the Immortals

There are two ways to join the Immortals:

Get invited by the current Immortal clan. This is subject to the server numbers cap and you need approval from the Immortals’ highest ranking members

Be a member of the top Shadows Dark Clan at the end of the Cycle of Strife

Joining the Immortals isn’t the end of the process, you also need to complete daily Immortal Trials for several days after you join.

Immortals faction ranks

Unlike the Shadows, the ranking structure for the Immortals faction is a bit more traditional:

Appointed by the Lieutenants and the Immortal, these players are considered the top contributors and are the only ones who can participate in Kion’s Ordeal and the Rite of Exile Members: Anyone who is not an Elite, Lieutenant, or the Immortal, is considered a member

Immortals faction overview

The main goal of the Immortals is to gain Dominance, a rating which reflects the faction’s strength. There are plenty of daily and weekly activities that reward players with Sigils of Dominance, which is used to power up the Eternal Crown and the Immortals faction as a whole. Obtaining Dominance gives the Immortals the strength they need to defend against the Shadows for as long as possible.

All members of the Immortals can unlock special cosmetics the longer they remain part of the faction. If you want to show off your loyalty, you can also purchase exclusive gear from the Hilts Vendor.

The Immortals main activities are: Kion’s Ordeal, Defend the Vault, and the Rite of Exile. Defending the Vault is especially important as it can generate gold and items for the Immortals, with the highest contributing members earning the first pick of the loot. Similarly, one of the Shadows’ main activities is called Raiding the Vault. This gives the Shadows an opportunity to break into the vault and steal everything within.

Only Elite rank or higher members of the Immortals faction are eligible to participate in the Rite of Exile event and the Kion’s Ordeal raids. Kion’s Ordeal are special 48-member raids that give out plenty of high-end loot, gold, and can buff the Vault’s loot generation as well. The Rite of Exile is triggered based on the progression of the Shadows faction. Once triggered, there will be ten 8 v 8 clashes, and then the Immortal themselves will become a special ‘raid’ boss that will need to fight the top 30 Shadows players. If the Immortals win, they get to remain the Immortals for a little while longer. If (and ultimately, when) they lose, both their reign, and the current cycle, comes to an end.

That’s everything you need to know about Diablo Immortal’s Immortals. For more Diablo Immortal tips, check out all of the Diablo Immortal Hidden Lair locations, our guide to Diablo Immortal gems, as well as the best Diablo Immortal legendary items to kit yourself out with.