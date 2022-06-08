The best Diablo Immortal Monk build for PvP and PvE

Looking for the best Diablo Immortal Monk build? The Monk is a fast-paced fighter, specialising in martial arts and agility, excelling in both PvE and PvP as the party’s master of melee. The Monk is quick and can land deadly, sweeping blows with crowd control skills – great for grouping enemies and dipping in and out of combat with high DPS and killer combos to match.

The Monk is one of the six Diablo Immortal classes, and ranks well on our Diablo Immortal tier list, though not as high as the Crusader and Barbarian as the Monk is best utilised in co-op as a support role. While the Monk’s defensive and damage capabilities are strong, we’ve chosen a Diablo Immortal Monk build that is flexible, but capitalises on the Monk’s party buffing potential and crowd control, instead of acting as more of a rogue in combat.

Here is the best Diablo Immortal Monk build for both PvE and PvP, although we do recommend you use this build in a party as it’s not for solo play.

BEST DIABLO IMMORTAL MONK BUILD

This versatile Monk build is great for PvE, especially Raids and Challenge Rifts, and can target single bosses or pull in groups of enemies to land fatal damage. The main goal of this build is to equip Inner Sanctuary, a skill that protects your party from damage by 50%.

Your primary skill focuses on a single target, while Cyclone Strike and Mystic Strike group and deal damage to enemies, pulling them in so others can maximise the impact of AoE skills.

BEST ATTRIBUTES FOR MONK

Strength

Fortitude

Vitality

For the Monk, you want to build strength as a primary attribute, but Fortitude is just as important to withstand damage and keep your party safe from harm, as you’ll be in the middle of the fight more often than not.

BEST SKILLS FOR MONK

Primary skill: Fist of Thunder

Teleport to a nearby enemy and release a series of punches, teleporting away after every hit. Fist of Thunder focuses on a single enemy, but the Monk is able to move in and out, controlling the flow of battle.

Core Skills

Cyclone Strike

Unlocks at level 1

Generate a whirlwind which pulls enemies and deals damage

Mystic Strike

Unlocks at level 15

Dash forwards and leave a spirit in your wake, pulling in enemies and dealing damage

Inner Sanctuary

Unlocks at level 38

Place a runic circle of protection for nine seconds, reducing damage taken by you and your party within the circle by 50%

Mystic Allies

Unlocks at level 44

Summon two spirit allies to fight for ten seconds dealing the same amount of damage equal to your own

BEST GEMS FOR MONK

Tourmaline

Sapphire

Topaz

BEST LEGENDARY GEMS FOR MONK

Everlasting Torment

Berserkers eye

Fervent Fang

For normal Diablo Immortal gems, prioritise tourmaline for damage, then sapphire and topaz. As for legendary gems, Everlasting Torment is a great option for damage over time effects, also increasing your combat rating, and critical hits inflict agony. Berserker’s Eye increases damage dealt at the cost of damage taken, but pairs well with Inner Sanctuary. Fervent Fang is another solid pick, and it can be obtained from the battle pass – it provides increased damage against a target after a successful attack, with a maximum of ten stacks.

If the Monk isn’t right for you, we also have guides to the best Diablo Immortal Crusader build, Necromancer build, and Demon Hunter build. We also have a master list of the best Diablo Immortal builds we’ve put together so far.