Diablo Immortal patch 1.6 launches next week

The game's first major update, Diablo Immortal patch 1.6 launches September 28, and it adds a new dungeon, changes to warbands, and a new Helliquary boss

Diablo Immortal patch 1.6: A warrior swings a lightning-infused weapon at a large spectral monster with luminous blue claws and horns
Ian Boudreau

Published:

Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal patch 1.6, the game’s first major update, now has a release date: September 28. That’s when the controversial RPG game will see the addition of several new features and systems changes, including a new home for your warband.

As recent Diablo Immortal leaks have suggested, the first big Diablo Immortal update includes a new Helliquary boss, the fifth in the game. Blizzard says the new boss, named Izilech the Misshapen, is “a vicious new combatant ready to take on only the toughest of adventurers starting October 2.”

As Blizzard has already confirmed, warbands will be getting some attention with this upcoming update. In addition to relaxing some of the requirements on the number of players needed for certain adventures, the update replaces warband camps with a new warband headquarters at Castle Cyrangar.

Castle Cyrangar, individual warband members can take on Purge the Depths, which allows them to develop their characters and find special ‘remnants’ that can be placed in new warband rooms, where they’ll offer buffs to everyone inside. Warbands can also work together to take part in the new Defense of Cyrangar, which offers new rewards in exchange for battling waves of demonic enemies.

As we’ve previously reported, the new Silent Monastery dungeon will be found in Mount Zavain, and Blizzard says you’ll need to find sources of light to progress through the dungeon’s dark halls, which are “shrouded in eternal night.”

Once the update arrives September 28, get ready for the Season Five Battle Pass: Scions of the Storm to get underway September 29. You can expect updated challenges, new rewards, and a new cosmetic with this new seasonal progression track.

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

