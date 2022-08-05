Diablo Immortal players call for Diablo 3 style pets system

Diablo Immortal players are asking for one rather delightful addition to the RPG game – a Diablo 3 style pet system. While the free-to-play game has proven divisive, with some players unhappy with its microtransactions and forced warbands system, Diablo Immortal has continued to be successful, topping 30 million installs after its recent launch in China. Now, its fans are asking for a fun and useful addition to help with the Diablo Immortal leveling process.

Diablo 3 features a range of class-based pets and minions, but the ones that Diablo Immortal players are interested in are the non-combat pets that follow your character around and automatically collect gold that drops nearby for you. Fellow action-RPG game Lost Ark also features a similar system where your pets grab dropped loot and also offer remote storage and mail access, as well as providing small buffs to the player character.

Reddit user OK_Support9029 raised the idea on the official subreddit for the fantasy game. They say, “Nothing’s more annoying than coming back for those 100-200 gold stacks that dropped after you moved onto the next group of mobs,” suggesting that a gold-grabbing pet would be the perfect solution. “I’ll always come back [to the game],” they continue, “but how much would the game experience improve if I had a little trash goblin by me?”

Some players note that perhaps the addition could be a reward for finally finding Greta’s cat, after the poor girl has spent every day since the game’s launch wandering around the streets of Westmarch calling out for her pet. Others are a little more sceptical of the microtransaction potential the system could carry – some commenters say they’d be happy to buy different cosmetic pets, but others worry that it could be tied to a recurring monthly fee.

Personally, we think it’s a great idea. Diablo 3’s pets are adorable, ranging from little skeleton dogs and Protoss probes from StarCraft to a miniature incarnation of Diablo themselves. It’d be great to see what options might be made available, and maybe it could create another cosmetic type to offer in the battle pass, which has previously underwhelmed players with its offerings.

