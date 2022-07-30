Diablo Immortal player count blazes to 30 million with China launch

The Diablo Immortal player count has skyrocketed to 30 million global installs just one week after it was announced that the RPG game had hit the 20 million players mark. This rapid increase in pace – compared to the seven weeks from launch taken to reach the 20 million point – is likely thanks to the fantasy game finally launching in China on July 25 after a long delay, along with an increased Asia Pacific rollout earlier in July.

“30 million mortals and plenty of demons slain,” Blizzard’s Diablo Immortal account announces on Twitter. The post also encourages players to log in and claim a thank you package from the developers – and, if you’ve been following recent news stories about the action-RPG, you might be able to guess what that entails.

That’s right, a single legendary crest can be yours, along with six rare crests, to celebrate this new milestone. Claiming it requires a little more work than the 20 million package did, however. You’ll have to go through the process of sharing the milestone to social accounts in order to receive your crests – although you can stop short of actually posting the status if you wish and you’ll still be able to claim your goodies.

As noted previously, the offering of a single legendary crest – and just a regular one at that, rather than the premium eternal legendary crest variant – has become somewhat of a running joke among the free-to-play game’s community. Blizzard has now afforded players a way to craft eternal legendary crests as of the July 20 Diablo Immortal update, although it seems that they’re still reluctant to just hand them out for free.

In July 2021, the state of California filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard alleging years of workplace discrimination and harassment. The story has since embroiled CEO Bobby Kotick and prompted the US federal government to open an investigation. It continues to unfold and to be of immense importance to the game industry. You can catch up on all the developments so far in this regularly updated explainer article.

Some fans holding out hope that Blizzard was waiting for the Chinese release to address the game’s content drought will likely be spurred on by the seeming success of the game since its launch there. It remains to be seen how the newest wave of installs will translate into earnings, although it was reported on July 28 that Diablo Immortal microtransactions have passed $100 million earned in player spending on mobile platforms alone.

Meanwhile, Diablo Immortal server issues have caused disruption to another Shadow War event, while the producer of upcoming rival crossover mobile title Torchlight Infinite says that Blizzard failed to manage player expectations appropriately for Diablo Immortal.