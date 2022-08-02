50% of Diablo Immortal players never played a Diablo game

In terms of Diablo Immortal player counts, the online RPG game has been hugely successful – blazing past 30 million after the China launch. The new Activision Blizzard quarterly results particularly cite it as turning around player numbers, with one surprising fact – half of Diablo Immortal players have never played a Diablo game before.

Activision Blizzard has posted its second-quarter financial results for 2022 and they’re generally not amazing for the publisher, with decreasing active monthly users and plans for content but not a new Call of Duty game in 2023.

However, one saving grace was the launch of Diablo Immortal in June, which increased Blizzard’s monthly users from 22 million at the end of March 2022 to 27 million now – one of the only increases in users Blizzard has seen across these quarters for a long time.

There is one big curiosity that the results note for Diablo Immortal, which is that “over half of the game’s player accounts to date are new to Blizzard.” Given that players have had to sign in to their Blizzard accounts to access most of the developer’s games for over a decade, it seems that 50% of Diablo Immortal players haven’t played a Diablo game ever, so it’s their first experience with the series. With Diablo IV out next year, we’re sure Activision Blizzard hopes some of these players will make the leap over.

