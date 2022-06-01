Diablo Immortal server list for PC and mobile

Looking for the Diablo Immortal server list? The Diablo Immortal release time is here and as more players start checking out the RPG game, it can be difficult to log in successfully. Thankfully, Blizzard Entertainment has released a complete list of servers for different regions and languages, so you and your friends can work out which server to join for co-op dungeon-delving or brutal PvP brawls.
As the Diablo Immortal server list shows, the game has support for many different languages. You may want to ensure that the server you join has players that speak the same dialect. If performance is your priority, the server you pick should be one close to you to reduce latency.
When you first boot up Diablo Immortal, you’re automatically assigned a server in your region. However, you can choose to change your Diablo Immortal server by clicking the arrow next to the server name, then using the options available to choose your region and server. Unfortunately, you can’t transfer characters between servers, so choose carefully when you’re starting out.
Diablo Immortal server list
NA – West
- Caldesann
- Kanai
- Eternal Crown
- Deckard Cain
- Zoltun Kulle
- Sand Scorpions
- Stormshield
- Old Growth
- The Soulstones
- Khalim’s Will
- The Gidbinn
- Cult of Damnation
- Purus the Decimator
- Black Abyss
- The Triune
- Dry Steppes
- Amber Blades
- Halls of the Blind
- Star of Azkaranth
- Wailing Beast
- Heart of the Oak
- Crescent Moon
- Call to Arms
- Chains of Honor
- Hand of Justice
- Breath of the Dying
- Pandemonium
- Burning Hells
- End of Days
NA – East
- Sin War
- Prime Evils
- Tree of Inifuss
- Soul Siphon
- Sandro the Mouth
- The Malus
- Iceburn Tear
- The Worldstone
- Helliquary
- Silver Spire
- Plains of Despair
- Arcane Sanctuary
- The Curator
- The Fallen
- Risen Dead
- Darkening of Tristram
- Greed
- The Last Vestige
- Meshif
- Ureh
- Albrecht
- Lysander
- Wirt
- Hadriel
- Mask of Jeram
- Arkaine’s Valor
- Doombringer
- Town Portal
- Eternal Conflict
Europe
English
- Dark Exile
- Arreat Summit
- Sightless Eye
- The Unspoken
- Angiris Council
- Blood Rose
- The Countess
- Talva Silvertongue
- The Butcher
- Stone of Jordan
- The Void
- Cathedral of Light
- Archbishop Lazarus
- Dark Wanderer
- The Hellforge
- The Ancients
- Trade Consortium
- Yshari Sanctum
- Gharbad the Weak
- The Borderlands
- The Martyr
- Sea of Light
- Crystal Arch
- Diamond Gates
- Thorned Hulk
- Wood Wraith
- Oblivion Knight
- Throne of Destruction
- Stygian Fury
French
- Skarn
- Dravec
- Charsi
- Leoric
- Ammuit
- Esu
- German
- El’Druin
- Tabri
- Vizjerei
- Hemlir
- Segithis
- Akeba
Spanish
- Zatham
- Fara
- Italian
- Talus’ar
- Sescheron
Polish
- Cathan
- Itherael
Oceania
- Baal
- Bloodsworn
South America
Portuguese
- Flavie
- Akara
- Asylla
- Xul
- Oza
- Belial
- Izilech
- Jondo
- Gorgothra
- Elzix
Spanish
- Mephisto
- Rathma
- Navair
- Bul-Kathos
- Viz-Jaq’taar
- Viz-Jun
East Asia
Japanese
- Ongori
- Inarius
- Fahir
- Eskara
- Lilith
- Zov
- Lakrii
- Manoruk
- Tyrael
- Horadric Cube
- Andariel
- Zaim
Korean
- Rayek
- Lethes
- Tal Rasha
- Tassi
- Vataos
- Daedessa
- Askari
- Kashya
- Zaka
- Sargoth
- Namari
- Ennead
- Que-Hegan
- Griswold
- Harlequin Crest
- Cydaea
And there you have it, the entire Diablo Immortal server list. Make sure you look through the list carefully to avoid choosing a server where you’ll struggle with ping or communication.
