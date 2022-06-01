Diablo Immortal server list for PC and mobile

Looking for the Diablo Immortal server list? The Diablo Immortal release time is here and as more players start checking out the RPG game, it can be difficult to log in successfully. Thankfully, Blizzard Entertainment has released a complete list of servers for different regions and languages, so you and your friends can work out which server to join for co-op dungeon-delving or brutal PvP brawls.

As the Diablo Immortal server list shows, the game has support for many different languages. You may want to ensure that the server you join has players that speak the same dialect. If performance is your priority, the server you pick should be one close to you to reduce latency.

When you first boot up Diablo Immortal, you’re automatically assigned a server in your region. However, you can choose to change your Diablo Immortal server by clicking the arrow next to the server name, then using the options available to choose your region and server. Unfortunately, you can’t transfer characters between servers, so choose carefully when you’re starting out.

Diablo Immortal server list

NA – West

Caldesann

Kanai

Eternal Crown

Deckard Cain

Zoltun Kulle

Sand Scorpions

Stormshield

Old Growth

The Soulstones

Khalim’s Will

The Gidbinn

Cult of Damnation

Purus the Decimator

Black Abyss

The Triune

Dry Steppes

Amber Blades

Halls of the Blind

Star of Azkaranth

Wailing Beast

Heart of the Oak

Crescent Moon

Call to Arms

Chains of Honor

Hand of Justice

Breath of the Dying

Pandemonium

Burning Hells

End of Days

NA – East

Sin War

Prime Evils

Tree of Inifuss

Soul Siphon

Sandro the Mouth

The Malus

Iceburn Tear

The Worldstone

Helliquary

Silver Spire

Plains of Despair

Arcane Sanctuary

The Curator

The Fallen

Risen Dead

Darkening of Tristram

Greed

The Last Vestige

Meshif

Ureh

Albrecht

Lysander

Wirt

Hadriel

Mask of Jeram

Arkaine’s Valor

Doombringer

Town Portal

Eternal Conflict

Europe

English

Dark Exile

Arreat Summit

Sightless Eye

The Unspoken

Angiris Council

Blood Rose

The Countess

Talva Silvertongue

The Butcher

Stone of Jordan

The Void

Cathedral of Light

Archbishop Lazarus

Dark Wanderer

The Hellforge

The Ancients

Trade Consortium

Yshari Sanctum

Gharbad the Weak

The Borderlands

The Martyr

Sea of Light

Crystal Arch

Diamond Gates

Thorned Hulk

Wood Wraith

Oblivion Knight

Throne of Destruction

Stygian Fury

French

Skarn

Dravec

Charsi

Leoric

Ammuit

Esu

German

El’Druin

Tabri

Vizjerei

Hemlir

Segithis

Akeba

Spanish

Zatham

Fara

Italian

Talus’ar

Sescheron

Polish

Cathan

Itherael

Oceania

Baal

Bloodsworn

South America

Portuguese

Flavie

Akara

Asylla

Xul

Oza

Belial

Izilech

Jondo

Gorgothra

Elzix

Spanish

Mephisto

Rathma

Navair

Bul-Kathos

Viz-Jaq’taar

Viz-Jun

East Asia

Japanese

Ongori

Inarius

Fahir

Eskara

Lilith

Zov

Lakrii

Manoruk

Tyrael

Horadric Cube

Andariel

Zaim

Korean

Rayek

Lethes

Tal Rasha

Tassi

Vataos

Daedessa

Askari

Kashya

Zaka

Sargoth

Namari

Ennead

Que-Hegan

Griswold

Harlequin Crest

Cydaea

And there you have it, the entire Diablo Immortal server list. Make sure you look through the list carefully to avoid choosing a server where you’ll struggle with ping or communication.

Once you’ve successfully logged into a server, consult our breakdown of which Diablo Immortal class you should pick for your play style, or our Diablo Immortal tier list if you want a slightly more objective take on who the best character in the game is.