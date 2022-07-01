Diablo Immortal set items list

Want to know where to find all of the Diablo Immortal set items? To make the best Diablo Immortal builds, you need to spend some time searching for equipment. You can also farm for the best Diablo Immortal legendary items and hunt down the best Diablo Immortal gems to complete your build.

These Diablo Immortal set items contain bonuses you can only get by putting on two, four, or six parts of the same set. They make up a key part of the best build for all six Diablo Immortal classes: Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Wizard, Necromancer, and Monk. To find them, you need to farm the endgame dungeons on set difficulties, indicated by a ‘Hell’ level you can set by changing the difficulty in the options menu.

Diablo Immortal set items drop locations

There are a total of eight Diablo Immortal set items available at this time, and each one has stellar stats and desirable bonuses. Future set items will likely appear over time, so check back later. Each drop location has a difficulty level, so here are our suggested Paragon levels for each Hell difficulty:

Hell I – Paragon levels 1-60

Hell II – Paragon levels 30-130

Hell III – Paragon levels 90-210

Hell IV – Paragon levels 160-300

Here are all of the Diablo Immortal set items, as well as their bonuses and drop locations:

Set name Set item bonuses Set item drop locations Feasting Baron’s Pack 2/6 – increases the duration of abilities that cause loss of control by 30%

4/6 – increases damage done from all sources by 15% to enemies affected by your loss of control effects.

6/6 – unleash an ice nova every time you defeat enemies affected by your loss of control effects. It deals 766 damage to nearby enemies and freezes them for four seconds. This can’t occur more than once every 40 seconds. The Subjugator – Destruction’s End (Hell II+)

The Turnkey – Tomb of Fahir (Hell IV+)

The Prisoner – Forgotten Tower (Hell IV+)

The Mailed Fist – Kikiuras Rapids (Hell II+)

The Gaoler – Temple of Namari (Hell I+)

The Tyrant – Cavern of Echoes (Hell I+) Grace of the Flagellant 2/6 – all continual damage, channelled damage, and persistent ground damage increases by 15%

4/6 – every time you damage the same enemy five times, you do 287 additional damage to that enemy.

6/6 – each time you deal damage to an enemy, you have a 4% chance to unleash a bolt of lightning. This deals 1,724 damage to any nearby enemies and stuns them for two seconds. This effect can’t occur more than once every 40 seconds. Cut Throat – Destruction’s End (Hell II+)

Severed Thumb – Temple of Namari (Hell IV+)

Broken Palm – Kikuras Rapids (Hell IV+)

Bloody Hand – Cavern of Echoes (Hell II+)

Open Gut – Pit of Anguish (Hell I+)

Torn Sole – Mad King’s Breach (Hell I+) Issatar Imbued 2/6 – every time you defeat an enemy, gain 30% movement speed for two seconds.

4/6 – any damage dealt for every 5% increase in your movement speed is increased by 2.5%, up to a maximum of 25%.

6/6 – every time you defeat an enemy, you have a 10% chance to get an orbiting soul orb for ten seconds. This orb deals 263 damage when it passes through an enemy. You can’t get a soul orb more than once every 40 seconds. Issatar At Rest – Mad King’s Breach (Hell II+)

Issatar Undone – Cavern of Echoes (Hell IV+)

Issatar Enraged – Pit of Anguish (Hell IV+)

Issatar’s Open Hand – Forgotten Tower (Hell II+)

Issatar Contained – Tomb of Fahir (Hell I+)

Issatar The Brute – Destruction’s End (Hell I+) Shepherd’s Call to Wolves 2/6 – your summons deal 15% more damage.

4/6 – your critical hit chance increases by 3% for each of your summons. This effect stacks up to 18%.

6/6 – your summons enter a frenzied state for ten seconds every time one of them critically hits an enemy. This frenzy state increases their damage and attack speed by 100%. This effect can’t occur more than once every 40 seconds. Shepherd and Architech – Tomb of Fahir (Hell II+)

Shepherd and Mother – Mad King’s Breach (Hell IV+)

Shepherd and Father – Forgotten Tower (Hell IV+)

Shepherd and Beastmaster – Destruction’s End (Hell II+)

Shepherd and Begetter – Kikuras Rapids (Hell I+)

Shepherd and Leader – Temple of Namari (Hell I+) Untouchable Mountebank 2/6 – every time you take damage, you have a 20% chance to gain a shield that absorbs damage taken equal to 13% of your maximum health. This effect can’t occur more than once every nine seconds.

4/6 – the shield you get from the 2/6 bonus has its damage absorption increased to 33%. You can now move unhindered through enemies while the shield is active.

6/6 – when the 2/6 bonus shield expires, it has a 25% chance to explode for 40% of your maximum health in damage to all nearby enemies. Mountebank’s Flourish – Cavern of Echoes (Hell II+)

Mountebank’s Misdirection – Temple of Namari (Hell IV+)

Mountebank’s Marvel – Kikuras Rapids (Hell IV+)

Mountebank’s Shirking – Pit of Anguish (Hell II+)

Mountebank’s Bravado – Mad King’s Breach (Hell I+)

Mountebank’s Slyness – Forgotten Tower (Hell I+) Vithu’s Urges 2/6 – increases the duration of all beneficial effects by 30% for you and your party members.

4/6 – every time you use a skill to grant a beneficial effect to yourself or a party member, the target of the skill gets an additional 30% attack speed for three seconds.

6/6 – every time you use a skill to grant a beneficial effect to yourself or a party member, it creates an AoE effect for ten seconds that grants 15% life drain to any ally in the area. This can’t occur more than once every 40 seconds. Awakener’s Urge – Kikuras Rapids (Hell II+)

Shameless Urge – Tomb of Fahir (Hell IV+)

Modest Urge – Destruction’s End (Hell IV+)

Luminary’s Urge – Temple of Namari (Hell II+)

Exemplar’s Urge – Cavern of Echoes (Hell I+)

Beacon’s Urge – Pit of Anguish (Hell I+) War Rags of Shal’baas 2/6 – increases primary attack damage by 15%.

4/6 – primary attacks gradually increase attack speed to a maximum of 25%.

6/6 – primary attacks have a chance to increase your attack speed for 10 seconds. This effect can’t occur more than once every 30 seconds. Burning Heart of Shal’baas – Pit of Anguish (Hell II+)

Resting Fangs of Shal’baas – Temple of Namari (Hell IV+)

Braided Serpent of Shal’baas – Cavern of Echoes (Hell IV+)

Dozen Strikes of Shal’baas – Mad King’s Breach (Hell II+)

Storm-Tack of Shal’baas – Forgotten Tower (Hell I+)

Wind-trods of Shal’baas – Tomb of Fahir (Hell I+) Windloft Perfection 2/6 – gains the Thousand Winds effect, which increases movement speed by 15%. Thousand Winds deactivates for three seconds whenever you take damage.

4/6 – increases damage done by 20% as long as Thousand Winds is active.

6/6 – gain a shield that makes you immune to damage five times while Thousand Winds is active. You can’t get this shield more often than once every 40 seconds. Wisdom’s Edge – Forgotten Tower (Hell II+)

Fairfleet – Mad King’s Breach (Hell IV+)

Foulfleet – Pit of Anguish (Hell IV+)

Hurtling Steel – Tomb of Fahir (Hell II+)

Whipcrack – Destruction’s End (Hell I+)

Stump-Stir – Kikuras Rapids (Hell I+)

Those are all of the Diablo Immortal set items. There’s a lot more to this RPG game than meets the eye, so read our guide on how to join the Shadows or Immortals factions, as well as where to find all of the Diablo Immortal Hidden Lair locations to find the best loot.