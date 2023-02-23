Diablo Immortal update adds fishing, calendars, and legendaries galore

There’s a new Diablo Immortal update arriving in Sanctuary, and it’s perhaps the most leisurely yet. If you’re sick of all the dungeon grinding and demon slaying in Blizzard’s crossover RPG game, you can now take some quiet time for a spot of fishing, or plan out your week’s activities with a new calendar function. Of course, if you just can’t get enough loot, there’s plenty more of that coming to keep you busy until the Diablo 4 release date.

A wise person once said that you’re not a true RPG until you’ve added a fishing minigame, and Diablo Immortal is the latest to join those hallowed halls. Upon reaching level 43, you’ll be able to begin your fishing journey in… the noxious marshes of Bilefen. That’s perhaps not somewhere you might have expected to cast a line, but this is Diablo, after all.

Alongside Bilefen, you’ll also be able to fish in Ashwold Cemetery and the Frozen Tundra. Each fishing zone is a safe area, meaning you won’t have to worry about getting into combat, and there are a total of 40 unique species across five rarity tiers to nab as you fill out your Angler’s Log. You’ll also be able to exchange your catches for items and upgrade the look of your rod as you progress.

If you’ve ever struggled to keep track of exactly which activities are coming up in Diablo Immortal, the new calendar and scheduler is a handy addition. It allows both Clans and Warbands to schedule custom activities and have members sign up to participate, as well as keeping track of all the upcoming official in-game activities and events.

Runes have been reworked somewhat, allowing players to convert their masses of excess Runes into something more useful and increase their Gem Power along the way. Normal Gems have been granted a new attribute, Refinement, that increases the base attribute of the equipment slot they’re socketed into.

The update also includes a whole host of new legendary items for those who’ve reached the elusive Hell VIII difficulty, with six new items per class allowing for plenty of experimentation. There’s also another wave of server merges, though this round focuses solely on East Asia and Southeast Asia servers, and the return of the seemingly ever-present Hungering Moon limited-time event.

Diablo Immortal patch notes – February 22, 2023

The February 22 Diablo Immortal update is now live on all platforms. Here’s everything included in the latest Diablo Immortal patch notes:

New Activity: Fishing

Starting at Level 43, you can travel to the noxious marshes of Bilefen to begin The Greatest Pastime quest and learn how to fish.

quest and learn how to fish. Once you’ve completed the introductory quest, you can oh-fish-ially begin your pursuit of Sanctuary’s underwater dwellers. There are three zones where you can Fish (Ashwold Cemetary, Bilefen, and the Frozen Tundra), and are notated by a fish icon on the zone map.

Fishing areas are Safe zones, and you cannot be attacked by monsters while inside of them. You can only fish within a designated Fishing spot.

Each attempt at Fishing will consume one piece of bait. Unlimited bait can be purchased from the Fisher in each safe zone , and you can hold 99 pieces in your inventory at a time, so budget your bait wisely.

, and you can hold 99 pieces in your inventory at a time, so budget your bait wisely. By tapping or clicking on the Rod icon next to your Skill buttons, you’ll choose specifically where within the Fishing spot to cast your line. After releasing the button, a timer will appear at the top of your screen, displaying white, blue, and gold colored fish icons.

As your bobber rests among the water, fish will nibble at it periodically and you’ll notice the timer will slowly begin to fill up, passing by each of the three aforementioned fish icons as it does.

When you decide to reel in a catch is completely up to you, but the longer you allow your bobber to sit in the water, the higher probability you have of catching a rarer species of fish.

Be sure not to deliberate over when to reel in for too long…if the timer fills up, the fish will grow restless and disappear.

All caught fish will go directly into your inventory.

After you’ve reeled in a handful of fish, head back over to the nearest Fisher to exchange your hard-caught fish for rewards .

. There are five categories of fish: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Legendary, and Mythic, each denoted by a different coloring of the fish within your inventory. The rarer the fish, the greater the rewards you can exchange your catch for, such as items of random rarity and new aesthetics for your fishing rod.

There are 40 unique species of fish populating the waterways of Sanctuary. Each species has a preferred habitat and can only be caught there. There are also Angler’s Log rewards for catching amounts of unique fish species.

Event Calendar & Scheduler

Activity Scheduler and Calendar added to Codex.

The Activity Scheduler is a list of custom activities that members from your Clan and Warband have scheduled. From this interface, you can sign up for activities, or schedule your own. When it’s time to start the activity, there will also be a button to quickly form a group with those that have signed up.

The Activity Calendar contains a list of all the scheduled activities in Sanctuary, the times they begin, and the rewards you can receive by doing them. It also contains any custom activities you may have signed up for with your Warband or Clan in the activity scheduler.

Server Merge

Server merges for East Asia and Southeast Asia servers will be live once the update maintenance completes. For additional details on which servers have been merged, you can check the Blizzard website.

Hungering Moon LTE

The Hungering Moon event runs March 2-6 at 3aam server time.

Through completing tasks, you’ll gain Astrolabe Power—the power can be used to draw a Blessing of Magic or Blessing of Might, each with unique benefits, from the Astrolabe.

Use the blessings to gain Moonslivers, which can be exchanged for lunar-laced rewards.

New Legendary Items

Here are all the new Diablo Immortal legendary items:

Barbarian

Breaker’s Wheel (Off-Hand): Hammer of the Ancients now creates a barrier of earth that prevents enemies from entering or exiting the area it strikes.

Hammer of the Ancients now creates a barrier of earth that prevents enemies from entering or exiting the area it strikes. Dauntless Temper (Pants): Ground Stomp now calls on the power of an Ancient to appear and periodically stomp the ground around you.

Ground Stomp now calls on the power of an Ancient to appear and periodically stomp the ground around you. Yowl of Execration (Head): Demoralizing Roar now unleashes a primal roar that knocks back and damages enemies. Enemies knocked back into walls are also Stunned for 3 seconds.

Demoralizing Roar now unleashes a primal roar that knocks back and damages enemies. Enemies knocked back into walls are also Stunned for 3 seconds. Riddlerue (Main Hand): When Frenzy deals a Critical Hit, your Primary Attack Speed is increased by 50% for 2 seconds.

When Frenzy deals a Critical Hit, your Primary Attack Speed is increased by 50% for 2 seconds. Routfinder (Shoulders): Sprint leaves a wind tunnel in your wake, allowing allies to pass through it to gain 30% increased Movement Speed for 2 seconds.

Sprint leaves a wind tunnel in your wake, allowing allies to pass through it to gain 30% increased Movement Speed for 2 seconds. Widow in Waiting (Chest): Furious Charge now also reduces enemy Movement Speed by 40% for 4 seconds.

Crusader

Desecration’s Reprisal (Off-Hand): Consecration deals 30% increased damage to enemies suffering total loss of control.

Consecration deals 30% increased damage to enemies suffering total loss of control. Hale Pilgrim (Chest): Draw and Quarter now also grants you immunity to knockback effects for 3 seconds.

Draw and Quarter now also grants you immunity to knockback effects for 3 seconds. Impassible Sanctum (Pants): Shield Charge now raises a holy barricade before you instead of causing you to charge forward. This barricade moves with you, blocks enemy projectiles, and decreases all damage taken from the front by 50%.

Shield Charge now raises a holy barricade before you instead of causing you to charge forward. This barricade moves with you, blocks enemy projectiles, and decreases all damage taken from the front by 50%. The Recreant (Shoulder): Sacred Chain now attaches to a single enemy, allowing you to render judgment on their soul. Once condemned, the chains will explode, dealing damage to and Stunning all nearby enemies for 4 seconds.

Sacred Chain now attaches to a single enemy, allowing you to render judgment on their soul. Once condemned, the chains will explode, dealing damage to and Stunning all nearby enemies for 4 seconds. The Unordained (Main Hand): Falling Sword now swings a giant sword into the ground, knocking enemies away and Stunning them for 3 seconds.

Falling Sword now swings a giant sword into the ground, knocking enemies away and Stunning them for 3 seconds. Zealflair (Head): Sweep Attack damage increased by 10%.

Demon Hunter

Vatro’s Valediction (Head): Escape now also drops a trap that explodes after a short delay, dealing damage to all nearby enemies.

Escape now also drops a trap that explodes after a short delay, dealing damage to all nearby enemies. Hangman’s Gambit (Shoulders): Daring Swing now immobilizes any enemies it hits, preventing them from moving or attacking until they take damage again.

Daring Swing now immobilizes any enemies it hits, preventing them from moving or attacking until they take damage again. Hate Sheath (Chest): Vengeance now fully consumes you, increasing your Primary Attack Speed by 40% for 4 seconds, but you can no longer specifically target enemies.

Vengeance now fully consumes you, increasing your Primary Attack Speed by 40% for 4 seconds, but you can no longer specifically target enemies. The Excavator (Main Hand): Impale now causes your Primary Attack to also hurl penetrating knives that deal damage to all enemies they pass through.

Impale now causes your Primary Attack to also hurl penetrating knives that deal damage to all enemies they pass through. Steel Orchestra (Off-Hand): Being near a Sentry increases your Primary Attack Speed by 10%.

Being near a Sentry increases your Primary Attack Speed by 10%. Scornbeak (Pants): Daring Swing now also increases your Primary Attack Speed by 30% for 4 seconds.

Monk

Chimes at Midnight (Chest): Inner Sanctuary now also grants immunity to knockbacks to allies within the area.

Inner Sanctuary now also grants immunity to knockbacks to allies within the area. Column of Shivers (Off-Hand): Wave Strike now causes your Primary Attacks to unleash an explosion, damaging nearby enemies.

Wave Strike now causes your Primary Attacks to unleash an explosion, damaging nearby enemies. Feline Defiance (Shoulders): Mystic Strike now also increases your Primary Attack Speed by 30% for 4 seconds.

Mystic Strike now also increases your Primary Attack Speed by 30% for 4 seconds. Last Leveler (Head): Dealing damage to enemies afflicted by Exploding Palm can increase its remaining duration by 0.5 seconds, up to a maximum of 4 seconds.

Dealing damage to enemies afflicted by Exploding Palm can increase its remaining duration by 0.5 seconds, up to a maximum of 4 seconds. Salvation’s Sting (Legs): Flying Kick now unleashes a strong kick to a single enemy that knocks them back a large distance. The kicked enemy inflicts a short knockback and deals damage to any other enemies it comes into contact with.

Flying Kick now unleashes a strong kick to a single enemy that knocks them back a large distance. The kicked enemy inflicts a short knockback and deals damage to any other enemies it comes into contact with. Tenebrous Grasp (Main Hand): Seven-Sided Strike now causes your Primary Attacks to conjure a spirit ally to unleash a powerful strike on your target, damaging any enemies within its path.

Necromancer

Crest of Rheum (Head): Command Golem now also sacrifices 10% of your current Life to increase your golem’s damage by 15%.

Command Golem now also sacrifices 10% of your current Life to increase your golem’s damage by 15%. Dead Keen (Off-Hand): Command Golem now also deals 10% additional damage to enemies for each harmful effect they suffer from, up to a maximum of 40%.

Command Golem now also deals 10% additional damage to enemies for each harmful effect they suffer from, up to a maximum of 40%. Natural Petrification (Shoulders): Bone Spikes now also reduces the Movement Speed of any enemies it hits by 40% for 4 seconds.

Bone Spikes now also reduces the Movement Speed of any enemies it hits by 40% for 4 seconds. Pleasant Venom (Main Hand): Command Golem now summons a poison golem that can leap to a target location to unleash a blastwave of corrosive acid, damaging nearby enemies and causing them to take additional damage.

Command Golem now summons a poison golem that can leap to a target location to unleash a blastwave of corrosive acid, damaging nearby enemies and causing them to take additional damage. Wondrous Underworld (Chest): Wraith Form now also conjures two wraiths in random directions.

Wraith Form now also conjures two wraiths in random directions. Wraithstitch Trews (Pants): Grim Scythe now also Chills enemies to the bone, reducing their Attack and Movement Speed by 30% for 3 seconds.

Wizard

Greaves of the Firmament (Pants): Disintegrate deals additional damage every 3 hits.

Disintegrate deals additional damage every 3 hits. Coat of the Astrum (Chest): Lightning Nova now unleashes a single, uncontrollable arc that jumps chaotically between enemies, dealing damage to any enemies it touches.

Lightning Nova now unleashes a single, uncontrollable arc that jumps chaotically between enemies, dealing damage to any enemies it touches. Spars of Energy (Shoulders): Generate a charge of Teleport when you defeat an enemy. Cannot occur more often than once every 30 seconds.

Generate a charge of Teleport when you defeat an enemy. Cannot occur more often than once every 30 seconds. Silver Lining (Head): Black Hole now devours the power of enemies caught within it, increasing the damage you deal by 2%, up to a maximum of 10%, for 2 seconds.

Black Hole now devours the power of enemies caught within it, increasing the damage you deal by 2%, up to a maximum of 10%, for 2 seconds. Stickle Burr (Off-Hand): When Magic Missile deals a Critical Hit, it explodes and deals additional damage to nearby enemies.

When Magic Missile deals a Critical Hit, it explodes and deals additional damage to nearby enemies. Thistle Bloom (Main Hand): Arcane Wind now conjures a storm that grows over time, pulling in and damaging nearby enemies.

Rune System Redesign

Crests will no longer drop Ati Runes or a large variety of Common and Magic Runes. Instead, Rare Crests will now drop 4 Ast Runes and Legendary Crests will drop 1 Ast Rune.

Ast Runes can be used to craft Bound Legendary Gems at Seril the Apprentice Jeweler, just as it is currently done, but now, we’ve also removed the Fading Ember cost associated with crafting these Bound Legendary Gems.

Fading Embers can now be used directly at Seril to craft random Unbound Legendary Gems. These gems can be sold in Wynton’s Grand Market or used to purchase Ast Runes.

Apprentice Jewelers will now be the one-stop-shop for all your Legendary Gem needs. There is no longer a need to convert Runes to craft Legendary Gems.

New crafting costs for Bound and Unbound Legendary Gems

20 Ast Runes for a Bound 1-Star Legendary Gem of your choice

80 Ast Runes for a Bound 2-Star Legendary Gem of your choice

5 Fading Embers for 1 Ast Rune

100 Fading Embers for a random Unbound 1-Star Legendary Gem

320 Fading Embers for an Eternal Legendary Crest

320 Fading Embers for a random Unbound 1 to 5-Star Legendary Gem

400 Fading Embers for a random Unbound 2-Star Legendary Gem

Currency conversion rates at Seril

8 Common Runes for 1 Ast Rune

2 Magic Runes for 1 Ast Rune

1 Ati Rune for 3 Ast Runes

1 Fa Rune for 18 Fading Embers

Normal Gem Update

Normal Gems now have a new attribute called Refinement that increases the base attribute of the equipment slot the Normal Gem is socketed into.

The increase from Refinement is a fixed percentage based on the rank of the Normal Gem and scales at a fixed percentage as your Normal Gem increases in rank, up to a maximum of Rank 10.

Normal Gems of all colors provide the same increase at their respective rank.

You can now collect up to 9 Bound Normal Gems from Bonus Objectives and 9 Unbound Normal Gems from Hidden Lair Guardians.

The chances of finding gems will decrease with each subsequent Hidden Lair run, with the first 2 Hidden Lairs being the most efficient.

The rewards will grey out once you have reached your Normal Gem allotment each day, so you can easily track if gem rewards are available before entering a Hidden Lair.

Essence Transfer and Extraction Update

All Safe Zones will now have an Essence Transfer merchant within them.

The ability to extract multiple Legendary items at once can also be performed in the merchant’s menu. To do so, click or tap the Multi-Extract button in the upper corner of the menu.

Combat Globe Update

The Frenzied and Charged Core combat globes—which previously dropped during the Defense of Cyrangar only—can now drop during any combat instance in Diablo Immortal.

Frenzied Globe: Increases your Critical Hit Chance to 100% for 10 seconds.

Increases your Critical Hit Chance to 100% for 10 seconds. Charged Core: Immediately makes your Ultimate available for use.

Take a look at our Diablo Immortal tier list to see which classes are looking hottest right now, and make sure you’ve got the best Diablo Immortal builds to help you beat away the beasties and free up time for fishing in the new update. We’ve also got everything you need to know about Diablo 3 season 28, and plenty more of the best free games on PC if you’re after other great games that won’t cost you a penny.