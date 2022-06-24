Diablo Immortal fan turns 600 million WoW gold into microtransactions

Maxing out your character in Diablo Immortal can get very expensive – as one player found after spending over $15,000 to get one max rank legendary gem – but one cunning fan has found a rather unique approach, converting over 600 million WoW gold into Blizzard credit to spend on the RPG game’s microtransactions. Reddit user daymeeuhn posted about their endeavours, explaining how they sold off a wealth of old BlizzCon mounts to fund their search for gems.

“I had a bunch of leftover loot cards from years ago, when Blizzard gave them out at BlizzCon events,” explains daymeeuhn. “Trying to sell them was near impossible as you get scammed on digital sales so frequently. They ended up sitting in a drawer collecting dust for ages.” With the arrival of Diablo Immortal on PC, they realised that if they turned these into in-game gold, they could buy WoW tokens from the MMORPG’s auction house, which can then be converted into $15 of Blizzard store credit per token.

“I spent the month of May flipping some old codes for Spectral Tigers and what have you in-game for gold,” daymeeuhn continues, clarifying that this process is fair game under World of Warcraft’s TOS and that they never involved any real-money transactions. “I had no interest in trying to sell any of the gold for USD, as it’s very difficult to do and it’s quite easy to get banned.”

By the end of the experiment, they ended up with 6,497 total runes collected across a total of 2,165 elder rifts – which adds up to a total of about $48,648 spent, or 3,243 WoW tokens. Daymeeuhn notes that there’s a daily throttle on redeeming the tokens, meaning that the process took a total of three weeks to complete – they even managed to clean out the auction house’s entire stock of tokens at one point.

So what does 600 million WoW gold get you in Diablo Immortal? By the end of the project, daymeeuhn had reached 7,000 resonance – increasing their base equipment attributes by 350% – and unlocked four of the five resonating bonuses. The fifth bonus, says daymeeuhn, is “so ridiculous and over-costed” to unlock that they were more than content to stop at this point and call it a day. That said, their power level was still enough to “dunk on cash streamers like jtisallbusiness,” a Twitch streamer who claims they have spent $100,000 on the game.

What inspired daymeeuhn to take on this project? “I thought it would be really funny,” they say, “There’s a sense of hilarity to me in dunking on a cash whale as a gold whale,” referring to the terminology often used for big spenders who invest heavily in a game’s microtransactions. Their character is Naecabon, on the Prime Evils server, if you’re interested in seeking them out for yourself.

This isn’t the first time daymeeuhn has been in the news, either – those of you with a keen memory may remember them as the person who spent $1,300 on an early copy of No Man’s Sky, then talked about it briefly before deciding they didn’t want to leak too many of the space game‘s details ahead of time.

