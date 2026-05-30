You can win tickets to Diablo's Infernal Symphony, celebrating 30 years of Blizzard's ARPG

Blizzard doesn't skimp when it comes to soundtracks. The triumphant feel of World of Warcraft's The Might of Zandalar, Mephisto's signature sting anytime he appears in Diablo 4; it's all a feast for the ears. It's something I'm reminded of anytime I play one of the developer's games. That final Vessel of Hatred cutscene where Mephisto's inky corruption reacts to the music, chilled and shivering. Music maketh the videogame, and Blizzard knows exactly how to create something special.

That's what makes Diablo: The Infernal Symphony so exciting. Coming to London for one night, it's a celebration of 30 years of Diablo's history and music, featuring tracks from every game in the franchise. The kickoff performance of the Game Music Festival, it's set to be an absolute doozy.

We've teamed up with Blizzard to give away two tickets to The Infernal Symphony, which takes place in London's Royal Festival Hall on Saturday, June 6. Given the London location, this giveaway is limited to the UK, and per the the venue's rules attendees must be aged seven or older, and under-12s must be accompanied by an adult.

This giveaway is for a batch of two tickets, so there'll only be one winner. It would suck if you got one ticket and couldn't take a friend, after all. Just drop your details in the box below, but make sure you do so before Wednesday, June 3 at 1am PDT / 4am EDT / 9am BST / 10am CEST. The winner will be contacted via email.



PCGN - 2x Diablo 30th anniversary concert tickets





The Game Music Festival kicks off with The Infernal Symphony, and includes concerts dedicated to Hades 2 and Persona. You can check out the full rundown via the official website, or pick up some records at the store. As a vinyl fiend, I'm hoping a limited edition Diablo one appears - it'd look perfect next to my treasured Diablo X Berserk.