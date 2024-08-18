Dice and Fold is one of those perfect roguelikes to have on the go when you’re just chilling out. It’s got a pleasing level of depth without demanding the full focus of a Slay the Spire or an Into the Breach, falling nicely into that Balatro tier of games I can enjoy while chatting to friends or watching a stream. Drawing thematic inspiration from Dungeons and Dragons along with mechanical cues from Dicey Dungeons and everyone’s favorite solo card game Solitaire, it’s already a delight, and it just got a little bit better for free.

“Dice and Fold has been the biggest hit of our studio by far with over 40,000 copies sold in less than two months,” developer Tinymice Entertainment announces. The studio has already delivered a special Dice and Fold extreme mode as thanks for its success, and now the first major update arrives for the roguelike game. It introduces endless mode, some new enemy types, and a range of additional items and trinkets – and, as an extra bonus, Tinymice has also thrown in another hero, the Warlock.

Endless mode is unlocked for a hero once you’ve beaten a run on easy mode or higher with them. Each boss you defeat will ramp up the level of the monsters you’re facing, demanding ever-more powerful item combos on your side of the table to stay alive. The good news is that there are 20 new items and five more trinkets to discover. The items in question have been specifically designed to benefit synergy and combo potential, while the trinkets are focused on shield heroes.

Tinymice explains that its new hero, the Warlock, “fits perfectly with Dice and Fold, and also foreshadows the new mechanic we will use for our future Nemesis update: Soul.” Soul is a hero stat that you’ll earn by defeating enemies, earning one for each monster you ‘fold.’

The system also introduces a new dice color, purple dice, which can be used to increase your hero’s soul value. Warlock’s skill makes use of these by discarding all souls you currently hold, rolling a dice for every three you’ve collected. “Warlock will be especially fun to play in endless mode,” the dev hints.

Along with these additions, there are also two new bosses to watch out for. The Fallen King unfolds a random enemy of any rarity at the end of turn, while Nuckelavee deals heavy damage to you whenever one of its slots is completed. Tinymice has also introduced four additional monsters at specific tiers, explaining, “These are mostly to balance the game, and are hopefully fun to fold.”

Dice and Fold update 1.2.0 is out now. The game is also available at a 20% discount on Steam through Friday August 30, meaning you’ll pay just $10.39 / £8.79 for your copy. If you’re on the hunt for a satisfying new roguelike, I’d certainly recommend giving it a look.

