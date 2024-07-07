With the huge success of Balatro, major updates to Wildfrost and Heretic’s Fork, and the recent release of Zet Zillions, we’ve been spoiled of late when it comes to deck-building roguelike games. The genre has exploded in popularity in recent years, with the likes of Slay the Spire giving way to all manner of different takes on the format. Launched on Monday June 24, the Dungeons and Dragons style Dice and Fold has had a very positive reception so far, and developer Tinymice is bringing us a special update early.

As you might expect from the name, Dice and Fold adopts a slightly different approach to the format, taking after the excellent Dicey Dungeons by building its gameplay around everyone’s favorite six-sided random number generators. It’s a fantastic roguelike game that’s laid-back enough to play alongside other activities, and Tinymice says it hopes to make something players can keep coming back to for the long term.

“We are amazed by the reception to Dice and Fold,” Tinymice says in its latest update. “We sold almost 30,000 copies and we have a growing community on Discord for our new shiny game. Over 2,000 players have completed all the heroes in the game, and some of them have finished it on hard mode with all heroes.”

With so much attention already, the developer has made some changes to its original Dice and Fold update roadmap, bringing the planned extra-challenging extreme mode to the game right now. “This update is extra,” it notes, “so it won’t change the timeline for when the endless update will be released.”

Extreme mode is the game’s highest difficulty setting. It’s unlocked after beating the game with Savant, and “is there to make you pull your hair if you are not worthy.” Almost all enemies are elites and you’ll face a much sharper difficulty curve than even hard mode has to offer. Helpfully, you will have access to three trinket slots per hero while in extreme mode, but that only further increases the level of tactical challenge for you to overcome.

The Dice and Fold extreme update is out now and includes some additional changes. You can no longer roll colored dice while a Dungeon Master is present to make him more of a threat. Lower-tier trinkets can now drop if you have already seen all current-tier trinkets. The Queen gets a single trinket slot by default, and all heroes will have at least one slot when playing in hard mode to give everyone more of a fair chance. Finally, Gladiator has had a health boost to help him survive through the early stages.

