A new turn-based tactics game is always welcome, and it’s even more so when it comes with a unique premise and art style. That seems to be the case with Dice Gambit, which combines XCOM-style strategy combat with RPG game design features and visuals that call to mind Persona 5, Fire Emblem, and Hades. Even better, there’s a demo available right now that gives interested players a chance to get their hands on a section of the game while waiting for its launch.

Dice Gambit is a tactics RPG game where players create a customizable character who belongs to a monster-hunting family living in a city called Neo-Talis. Its defining feature, as the title suggests, is that combat is controlled by rolling dice whose value influences ability use and the general outcome of a given battle. Further customization is made possible by unlocking character abilities, assigning them different classes, or swapping out skills between these classes to build out the most powerful possible character.

Because the player is just one member of a family, Dice Gambit looks beyond their life alone to tell its story. The player can die but still make their influence felt through the next generation, their children inheriting powers from their parents while going on to become one of the city’s rising noble houses. This means that relationships are important to success, Dice Gambit including related systems that range from picking the right marriage partner to spending time with others and unlocking new skills. If you want to see how all of this works in action, a new demo has been made available.

Dice Gambit is due to launch in Q1 (January to the end of March) 2025. You can wishlist it or check out its demo on Steam right here.

Otherwise, you can find more to play while waiting for Dice Gambit to come out with our favorite strategy games and indie games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.